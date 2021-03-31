Bonnaroo Is Back: Foo Fighters, Lizzo, Tyler, the Creator, Tame Impala to Headline 2021 Fest

After the folks behind Tennessee’s Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival were forced to postpone, then outright cancel the event in 2020, COVID vaccines means it’s finally feasible to head back to The Farm. Organizers detailed the fest’s 20th anniversary iteration on Wednesday, confirming its Sept. 2-5 dates and lineup, which returns 2020 headliners Lizzo and Tame Impala, with Foo Fighters stepping in for Tool to close out Friday night.

Standout acts also include (deep breath) Megan Thee Stallion, Lana Del Rey, Run The Jewels, Janelle Monáe, Deftones, Young Thug, Nubya Garcia, Waxahatchee, The Weather Station, My Morning Jacket, Leon Bridges, Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, Phoebe Bridgers, King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard, Brittany Howard, Lil Baby, Julien Baker, Flo Milli and a Sylvan Esso-led Superjam.

With all that good news comes a bit of bad: Bonnaroo, too, has hopped on the NFT train, marking their 20th anniversary by teaming with digital artist Archan Nair and NFT marketplace Makers Place to produce “a one-of-a-kind NFT collection including a 1 of 1 special edition of the 2021 Lineup Poster,” per a press release. (Ironically, that same release later mentions that Car Camping Passes are priced per car, rather than per person, so fans can “save money and reduce their carbon footprint by carpooling” (emphasis ours).

Tickets for Bonnaroo 2021 go on sale today, March 31, at 1 p.m. ET. You can grab yours here, and see the full lineup and poster below, beneath Lizzo’s 2016 Daytrotter session.

Bonnaroo 2021 Lineup:

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

Grand Ole Opry Featuring Special Guests

99 Neighbors

Andy Frasco

Big Something

Briston Maroney

Dabin

Devon Gilfillian

The Funk Hunters

HE$H

Joy Oladokun

Larkin Poe

Liz Cooper &The Stampede

MIZE

Nubya Garcia

Scarypoolparty

Spock

Sweet Crude

Taska Black

Too Many Zooz

ZiA

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

Foo Fighters

Megan Thee Stallion

Run The Jewels

Janelle Monáe

Glass Animals

Deftones

Young Thug

Tipper

Jack Harlow

Grace Potter

Primus

Nelly

The Disco Biscuits

Dashboard Confessional

Big Wild

TroyBoi

Marcus King Band

Lennon Stella

Orville Peck

Kim Petras

Turkuaz w/Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew: Remain In Light

SVDDEN DEATH

Omar Apollo

Lucii

Waxahatchee

The Weather Station

Resistance Revival Chorus

LP Giobbi

ATLiens

Mija

Detox Unit

Rome In Silver

Jac Ross

Mdou Moctar

Tripp St.

NotLö

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 4

Lizzo

Tame Impala

My Morning Jacket

G-Eazy

Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit

Phoebe Bridgers

Incubus

Seven Lions

King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard

Superjam: Sylvan Esso Presents “WITH”

Kevin Gates

Marc Rebillet

Goose

Subtronics

Surfaces

JID

Jon Batiste

The Band Camino

Ashnikko

Yaeji

Ekali

Tate McRae

Pinegrove

Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats

Remi Wolf

Wooli

Dr. Fresch

William Black

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Flamingosis

Hero The Band

Level Up

DJ Mel

Almost Monday

Lick

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 5

Tyler, The Creator

Lana Del Rey

Lil Baby

deadmau5

Leon Bridges

Young the Giant

Brittany Howard

Flogging Molly

Boombox Cartel

Greensky Bluegrass

The Struts

CAAMP

Oliver Tree

PEEKABOO

Julien Baker

LSDREAM

Colony House

Flo Milli

Breland

Niko Moon

Jamila Woods

Bill Frisell: Harmony featuring Petra Haden, Hank Roberts & Luke Bergman

LUZCID

Elderbrook

Makaya McCraven