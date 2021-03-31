Bonnaroo Is Back: Foo Fighters, Lizzo, Tyler, the Creator, Tame Impala to Headline 2021 Fest

After the folks behind Tennessee’s Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival were forced to postpone, then outright cancel the event in 2020, COVID vaccines means it’s finally feasible to head back to The Farm. Organizers detailed the fest’s 20th anniversary iteration on Wednesday, confirming its Sept. 2-5 dates and lineup, which returns 2020 headliners Lizzo and Tame Impala, with Foo Fighters stepping in for Tool to close out Friday night.
Standout acts also include (deep breath) Megan Thee Stallion, Lana Del Rey, Run The Jewels, Janelle Monáe, Deftones, Young Thug, Nubya Garcia, Waxahatchee, The Weather Station, My Morning Jacket, Leon Bridges, Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, Phoebe Bridgers, King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard, Brittany Howard, Lil Baby, Julien Baker, Flo Milli and a Sylvan Esso-led Superjam.
With all that good news comes a bit of bad: Bonnaroo, too, has hopped on the NFT train, marking their 20th anniversary by teaming with digital artist Archan Nair and NFT marketplace Makers Place to produce “a one-of-a-kind NFT collection including a 1 of 1 special edition of the 2021 Lineup Poster,” per a press release. (Ironically, that same release later mentions that Car Camping Passes are priced per car, rather than per person, so fans can “save money and reduce their carbon footprint by carpooling” (emphasis ours).
Tickets for Bonnaroo 2021 go on sale today, March 31, at 1 p.m. ET. You can grab yours here, and see the full lineup and poster below, beneath Lizzo’s 2016 Daytrotter session.
Bonnaroo 2021 Lineup:
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 2
Grand Ole Opry Featuring Special Guests
99 Neighbors
Andy Frasco
Big Something
Briston Maroney
Dabin
Devon Gilfillian
The Funk Hunters
HE$H
Joy Oladokun
Larkin Poe
Liz Cooper &The Stampede
MIZE
Nubya Garcia
Scarypoolparty
Spock
Sweet Crude
Taska Black
Too Many Zooz
ZiA
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 3
Foo Fighters
Megan Thee Stallion
Run The Jewels
Janelle Monáe
Glass Animals
Deftones
Young Thug
Tipper
Jack Harlow
Grace Potter
Primus
Nelly
The Disco Biscuits
Dashboard Confessional
Big Wild
TroyBoi
Marcus King Band
Lennon Stella
Orville Peck
Kim Petras
Turkuaz w/Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew: Remain In Light
SVDDEN DEATH
Omar Apollo
Lucii
Waxahatchee
The Weather Station
Resistance Revival Chorus
LP Giobbi
ATLiens
Mija
Detox Unit
Rome In Silver
Jac Ross
Mdou Moctar
Tripp St.
NotLö
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 4
Lizzo
Tame Impala
My Morning Jacket
G-Eazy
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit
Phoebe Bridgers
Incubus
Seven Lions
King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard
Superjam: Sylvan Esso Presents “WITH”
Kevin Gates
Marc Rebillet
Goose
Subtronics
Surfaces
JID
Jon Batiste
The Band Camino
Ashnikko
Yaeji
Ekali
Tate McRae
Pinegrove
Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats
Remi Wolf
Wooli
Dr. Fresch
William Black
Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
Flamingosis
Hero The Band
Level Up
DJ Mel
Almost Monday
Lick
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 5
Tyler, The Creator
Lana Del Rey
Lil Baby
deadmau5
Leon Bridges
Young the Giant
Brittany Howard
Flogging Molly
Boombox Cartel
Greensky Bluegrass
The Struts
CAAMP
Oliver Tree
PEEKABOO
Julien Baker
LSDREAM
Colony House
Flo Milli
Breland
Niko Moon
Jamila Woods
Bill Frisell: Harmony featuring Petra Haden, Hank Roberts & Luke Bergman
LUZCID
Elderbrook
Makaya McCraven