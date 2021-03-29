Waxahatchee Shares Three New Covers for Saint Cloud Anniversary

Waxahatchee, the project of Katie Crutchfield, is celebrating the one-year anniversary of her album Saint Cloud. The highly acclaimed album landed Crutchfield spots on multiple year-end lists from Paste, from 2020’s Best Folk Albums to the number two spot on our Best Albums across the board.

Waxahatchee is honoring the occasion with Saint Cloud +3, a re-release of the album featuring three covers: Lucinda Williams’ “Fruits of My Labor,” Dolly Parton’s “Light of a Clear Blue Morning” and Bruce Springsteen’s “Streets of Philadelphia.” Crutchfield announced the covers on Twitter following a livestream of the band playing Saint Cloud from top to bottom on Saturday night.

Crutchfield’s tweet revealed the band has been working on some of the covers since the album was first recorded:

3 covers released today to commemorate the 1 year anniversary of saint cloud we tracked lucinda’s ‘fruits of my labor’ while in the studio making SC, & tracked the dolly & springsteen covers a few months back just for fun enjoy xoxohttps://t.co/Wl7yqIcFUo — katie crutchfield (@k_crutchfield) March 29, 2021

Listen to the covers below. You can stream Saint Cloud +3 here.