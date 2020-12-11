Watch My Morning Jacket Perform "Climbing the Ladder" on Late Night With Seth Meyers

On Thursday night (Dec. 10), My Morning Jacket were the musical guests on Late Night With Seth Meyers. The band shared a remote performance of “Climbing the Ladder” from this year’s The Waterfall II, a follow-up to 2015’s The Waterfall.

On National Voter Registration Day in September, they released a limited-edition seven-inch single “Bring The Power Back Home.”

Watch My Morning Jacket perform “Climbing the Ladder” on Seth Meyers below, and check out a clip from their 2011 show at Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre further down.