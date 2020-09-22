My Morning Jacket Announce Limited Edition Vinyl for Voter Registration Day

My Morning Jacket have announced a limited-edition “Bring The Power Back Home” 7” vinyl for National Voter Registration Day today. The b-side also includes an acoustic version of the song.

Available for a “Pay What You Can” price, all proceeds will benefit Fair Fight for voter participation advocacy. The 7” is only limited to 2,020 copies that are currently available for pre-order here.

“’Bring The Power Back Home’ is about taking control of your own destiny,” said My Morning Jacket frontman Jim James. “Reclaiming one’s personal power in an effort to bring positive change back to our lives, even if it seems that the good in the world is slipping out of our grasp. Positive change and progress is still possible. One of the best ways we can reclaim and use our power for good right now is to VOTE like our lives depend on it, because they do.”

My Morning Jacket will also air their 2011 Bonnaroo set during the festival’s virtual livestream “Roo-Ality” this weekend.

Keep scrolling to view the cover of My Morning Jacket’s “Bring The Power Back Home” 7”, along with their 2011 performance from the Paste archives.