Nana Yamato Shares New Single "Do You Wanna"

Tokyo-based artist Nana Yamato (who’s previously released seven-inch singles under the name ANNA) has shared a new single “Do You Wanna,” from her forthcoming debut album Before Sunrise, out on Feb. 5 via Dull Tools, a label run by Parquet Courts’ Andrew Savage. The album was produced by P.E.’s Jonathan Schenke, and this new single follows her previous track “If.”

“Do You Wanna” is imbued with a sense of sacred solitude. Alongside synth loops, programmed beats, electric guitar strums and trumpet noodling, this 20-year-old songwriter sounds intentional and fully in control. This wistful tune doesn’t tout the hallmarks of other bedroom artists—often yearning for connection outside the confines of their home and recycling Spotify algorithm-friendly sounds—she’s fully immersed in the fantasy of her own world and decorates it with sounds that suit her tastes (in this case, with the off-kilter electro-rock of EMA and dreamy indie rock of Say Sue Me).

Yamato says of the song:

This is a song about self-transformation, what I felt in the process. When I was younger I thought I was an independent person, but in fact, I was selfish and left it all to others. All the things I thought I don’t like were actually caused by myself. When I realized that, I felt like I was the only one who was left behind in the world. I was ashamed of myself. I had to change myself. It wasn’t easy for me. I’m still in the process. I wonder if this is what it means to become an adult.

Yamato says of the video:

This video is about the journey of the polar bear and me. The white bear in this vid is modeled after my treasured old stuffed polar bear. My grandmother gave it to me for the first Christmas (when I was 5 months old!). I’ve been with him ever since. He was the best friend I ever had. I remember the bear disappeared from time to time. I looked and looked, but could not find him anywhere. I was so desperate to find him that my father soothed me by saying, “The white bear has gone on a trip.”

Watch the video for “Do You Wanna” below, and preorder Before Sunrise here. Scroll down for the album artwork and tracklist.

01. Do You Wanna

02. If

03. Burning Desire

04. Gaito

05. Dreamwanderer

06. Fantasy

07. Polka Dot Bells

08. Before Sunrise

09. Voyage et Merci

10. Under the Cherry Moon

11. Morning Street

12. The Day Song