Exclusive: NEEDTOBREATHE Share New Single, "Talk of the Town"

NEEDTOBREATHE aren’t interested in being people pleasers. On their new single, “Talk of the Town,” the multi-platinum selling band takes on the false images people hide behind and the artificial faultlessness society pressures people to manufacture.
The song is the first new music NEEDTOBREATHE have put out in 2022, and is also the first independent release of the band’s 21-year career. Posing as a balmy summer pop song, “Talk of the Town” disguises its critiques under springy percussion and tongue-in-cheek lyrics like, “Sooner or later, we all know plastic castles all fall down.” Foreshadowing the carefully contrived facades crumbling, the band makes it clear that the rat race for likes that everyone is running is more absurd than we could ever imagine.
NEEDTOBREATHE are releasing an accompanying music video, directed by Dylan Reyes, that further pokes fun at the self-obsessed state of society. Filmed in the streets of Nashville, the video’s characters don masks that serve as a bleak commentary on the carefully calculated perfection people project with the assistance of social media that makes everyone’s lives seem like a highlight reel.
“We wanted to release a one-off summer rock song that has some attitude and is fun to sing,” the band tell <>Paste. “For the video, we wanted to make something outlandish that shows how ridiculous people can be caring about self-image. We all can put on a mask to try and make ourselves look like we’ve got it all together. But clearly, nobody’s perfect. We hope people dig it.”
NEEDTOBREATHE will be joining OneRepublic this summer on the Never Ending Summer Tour. The 40-city stint will kick off on July 8 in Charlotte, North Carolina, and conclude in Jacksonville, Florida, on Sept. 4. Tickets can be purchased here.
Below, watch the Paste premiere of “Talk of the Town.” While you’re at it, you can also revisit their 2016 Paste Studio session further down, as well as the band’s upcoming tour dates.
