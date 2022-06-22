Exclusive: NEEDTOBREATHE Share New Single, "Talk of the Town"

NEEDTOBREATHE aren’t interested in being people pleasers. On their new single, “Talk of the Town,” the multi-platinum selling band takes on the false images people hide behind and the artificial faultlessness society pressures people to manufacture.

The song is the first new music NEEDTOBREATHE have put out in 2022, and is also the first independent release of the band’s 21-year career. Posing as a balmy summer pop song, “Talk of the Town” disguises its critiques under springy percussion and tongue-in-cheek lyrics like, “Sooner or later, we all know plastic castles all fall down.” Foreshadowing the carefully contrived facades crumbling, the band makes it clear that the rat race for likes that everyone is running is more absurd than we could ever imagine.

NEEDTOBREATHE are releasing an accompanying music video, directed by Dylan Reyes, that further pokes fun at the self-obsessed state of society. Filmed in the streets of Nashville, the video’s characters don masks that serve as a bleak commentary on the carefully calculated perfection people project with the assistance of social media that makes everyone’s lives seem like a highlight reel.

“We wanted to release a one-off summer rock song that has some attitude and is fun to sing,” the band tell <>Paste. “For the video, we wanted to make something outlandish that shows how ridiculous people can be caring about self-image. We all can put on a mask to try and make ourselves look like we’ve got it all together. But clearly, nobody’s perfect. We hope people dig it.”

NEEDTOBREATHE will be joining OneRepublic this summer on the Never Ending Summer Tour. The 40-city stint will kick off on July 8 in Charlotte, North Carolina, and conclude in Jacksonville, Florida, on Sept. 4. Tickets can be purchased here.

NEEDTOBREATHE Tour Dates:

July

08 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

09 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park

10 – Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium

12 – Simpsonville, SC @ CCNB Amphitheater at Heritage Park

13 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

15 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

16 – Washington, DC @ Jiffy Lube Live

17 – Holmdel, NJ @ P.N.C. Bank Arts Center

19 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center

20 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

22 – Uncasville, CT @Mohegan Sun Arena

23 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

24 – Camden, NJ @ Waterfront Music Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)

27 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

28 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

30 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

31 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

August

02 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

03 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

05 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

06 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

07 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

09 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

10 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

12 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

17 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

19 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

20 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

21 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

23 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

25 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

26 – Dallas, TX @ The Dos Equis Pavilion

28 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

30 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

31 – Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amp

September

2 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

3 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

4 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place