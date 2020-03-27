Scottish Four-Piece Neon Waltz Share Majestic New EP Huna

Scottish quartet Neon Waltz have shared their second EP since their 2017 debut album Strange Hymns. Friday, they released a four-track EP called Huna, which follows their 2018 EP Bring Me to Light. Paste featured Neon Waltz back in 2018 in our list of U.K. bands to watch.

For years, Neon Waltz have released majestic, organ-led indie-folk from a small, picturesque coastal town called John O’Groats—the literal northernmost tip of the U.K. Their new Huna EP features three recent singles: “Strung Up,” “Thanks for Everything” and a live version of “All in Good Time,” plus a piano rendition of the latter track. Cuts like “All in Good Time” and “Thanks for Everything” feature those twinkling keys, reassuring vocals and moments of evocative, built-up elation we’ve come to expect from the band. But the highlight here is undoubtedly “Strung Up,” a longtime live favorite with such a spirited melancholia that those beautiful, treacherous Scottish cliffs and accompanying humbling winds become palpable.

The band have rescheduled their upcoming U.K. tour dates for September and October 2020, and you can purchase tickets here.

Hear “Strung Up” and “Thanks For Everything” below. You can stream Huna on Spotify here and purchase the EP here.