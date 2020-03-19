10 New Albums to Stream Today

It’s finally Friday, and whatever that means to you, we hope you’re taking some time to rest your body and mind after a tumultuous seven days. Thankfully, there’s a wealth of new music to dive into today (not to mention decades of live recordings for your viewing pleasure in our new Live Music From Home tab, found in the right column on any page). So throw on the new The Weeknd album, kick up an old Allman Brothers concert or just donate to your favorite artist on Bandcamp today. There are plenty of ways to spread the love. Here are 10 fresh albums out today, Friday, March 20.

The North Carolina-made, Nashville-based rock band Delta Rae are back with their first new full-length release in five years, The Light, also a harbinger for its sister LP The Dark (set to arrive in 2021). Their jubilant, gospel-tinged product is all over singles like “Soft Place To Land” and “Only In America.” —Ellen Johnson

Australian indie pop group Eliza & The Delusionals are back with their latest EP today: A State of Living in an Objective Reality, out now on Cooking Vinyl. Their bright, upbeat singles like “Swimming Pool” and “Just Exist” may be just the boost you need right now. “I think it’s definitely our favorite work we’ve done so far,” says frontwoman Eliza Katt. “We all feel really proud and excited about the songs, and we’ve been holding onto it for a little while now so it’s so exciting to finally see it being released.” —Ellen Johnson

Latin music superstar J Balvin has shared his latest solo effort in the form of Colores, following last summer’s Bad Bunny collaboration OASIS. Singles “Blanco,” “Rojo” and “Morado” arrived ahead of the new album, which features Sky Rompiendo and Mr Eazi. —Ellen Johnson

It’s hard to believe that it was already four years ago when a 19-year old Låpsley released one of the most promising debut records in recent memory in the spectacular, Long Way Home. Songs like “Hurt Me,” “Falling Short” and “Operator” are still on heavy rotation for us (the latter thanks in part to DJ Koze’s popular Disco remix), and Through Water is an exciting next phase for the songwriter and producer. Låpsley’s early work came with a certain elegance that she’s certainly built upon on last December’s These Elements EP. Two songs from that EP, “My Love Was Like The Rain” and “Ligne 3” also appear on Through Water and show the exquisite production and distinct vocal duality that put Låpsley on our radar to begin with. —Adrian Spinelli

California country duo Mapache today share From Liberty Street, their new album named after their L.A. stomping grounds where they lived and recorded much of this music. As for the writing, however, Sam Blasucci and Clay Finch did most of that on the road. “A lot of these lyrics started coming together late at night in hotel rooms around the country,” Blasucci said. “When you’re on the road traveling from place to place and you don’t have anything tying you anywhere in particular, you naturally start to look for some sort of spiritual home or stability, and I think a lot of songs on this record are searching or pleading for something more concrete and rooted.” —Ellen Johnson

Los Angeles post-punk trio have released their second album Uneasy Laughter, out now via Sub Pop, following their 2018 self-titled debut LP. Uneasy Laughter explores themes of anxiety, depression, sobriety and self-reflection, and it was inspired by authors like bell hooks and Mark Fisher. “I [got] to learn from them and it [helped] me be more compassionate and understanding hopefully,” Solomon says. “When it came time to do a second record, I was very aware that people were listening, and I wanted to actually have something a little bit more important to say than just that I was depressed.” —Lizzie Manno

Myrkur, aka Danish musician Amalie Bruun, is back with a new album that dives deeper into her Scandinavian roots than ever before. On the eloquent Folkesange, she fuses traditional instruments (like the nyckelharpa, lyre and mandola) with new personal narratives, like her recent journey to parenthood. —Ellen Johnson

Brian and his brother Roger Eno today share a new collaborative effort. Mixing Colours, out today via Deutsche Grammophon, is their first joint project. Roger may not have the immediate recognition of his brother, but he’s been collaborating with artists like Laraaji, Lou Reed, Beck and Jarvis Cocker as a composer for years. —Ellen Johnson

9. Rustin Man: Clockdust

Clockdust, the third album from Rustin Man, the moniker of former Talk Talk bassist Paul Webb, comes along as a bit of a surprise. It took six years following the last full-length by his previous band .O.rang in 1996 for him to settle into a solo career, with the release of 2002’s Out of Season, a haunted folk album recorded with Portishead vocalist Beth Gibbons. And it wasn’t until 17 years later when its follow-up, Webb’s first proper solo release Drift Code, finally hit the streets. Buoyed by the same swell of inspiration that helped create Drift Code, this new collection arrives less than a year later. But it also appears colored by the death of Mark Hollis, Webb’s bandmate in legendary post-rock group Talk Talk, last February. There doesn’t seem to be a direct correlation between that momentous passing and the music and lyrics found on Clockdust—at least none that Webb has owned up to in the press material for this album. But what hovers over this lovely, late-night listen is the unavoidable passing of time: a nostalgic filter through which each groggy gem should be viewed. —Robert Ham

The Weeknd’s recent appearance on SNL came just weeks before the release of his new album, After Hours, out today via XO/Republic Records. The singles “Blinding Lights,” “Heartless” and “After Hours” have been released in anticipation of the record. The song “After Hours” sticks to the Weeknd’s strengths with dreamy, hazy vocals and a layered, clean beat—but eventually escalates into a full-fledged club hit, while still featuring lyrics that are dark and brooding. —Natalia Keogan

