The 8 Best Songs of the Week

Welcome to yet another New Music Friday. These things are really every week, huh? It appears that way, which means it’s time yet again to reminisce on all our favorite songs from the last seven days. This week was a real stunner with great new tracks from Junglepussy, Maren Morris and Kevin Morby. In other news, New York City’s Wild Pink announced a new album and shared the lead single, Chubby and the Gang signed to Partisan and Another Michael returned. See below for all our favorite songs from the week that was.

Philadelphia-based band Another Michael are the newest signees to Run For Cover Records. This week, they also released their new single “New Music” and b-side “Boring For The Times.” “New Music” is a relatively quiet song, highlighting the calming, subtle yet emotive vocals of Michael Doherty. —Lexi Lane

After releasing their acclaimed 2020 debut album Speed Kills, U.K. punk band Chubby and the Gang have signed to Partisan Records (Fontaines D.C., Laura Marling). They’ve also shared a previously unheard track from the Speed Kills sessions called “Union Dues,” plus an cartoon character-packed video for their song “All Along The Uxbridge Road.” “Union Dues” resembles the throttling, no-nonsense punk-pop of their debut LP, complete with harmonica wails, bluesy piano and big-time rock ‘n’ roll chords. —Lizzie Manno

New York rapper Junglepussy announced her new album Jp4. Serving as a follow-up to her 2018 release, Jp3, the forthcoming record will arrive on Oct. 23 via Friends of/Jagjaguwar. Jp4 will feature contributions from vocalist Ian Isiah, rapper Gangsta Boo and producers Dave Sitek and Nick Hook. The fierce rapper also shared Jp4’s lead single “Main Attraction” alongside its music video. —Paris Rosenthal

This week, Kevin Morby shared the title track from his forthcoming album Sundowner, out on Oct. 16 via Dead Oceans. “When I first moved back home to Kansas after having lived on both coasts for over a decade, I found myself – for the first time – dreading the sun going down,” Morby said. “This was a foreign feeling for me. In both Los Angeles and New York, I resisted the day light and thrived in the night – something I have sung about many times, most notably on my album City Music. But suddenly there I was, isolated in the Midwest in late autumn – the days growing increasingly shorter – chasing the sun as best I could.” —Paris Rosenthal

“Better Than We Found It” is a thoughtful commentary in which Morris tries to make sense of the current state of the world through the lyrics (“Can I live with the side that I chose to be on?” she sings). The song’s music video features people across Nashville, including DREAM Act recipients and those whose family members were killed by police. —Lexi Lane

Ryan Hemsworth has announced a new project, Quarter-Life Crisis, and its self titled debut EP, out on Dec. 4 via Saddle Creek. The project features collaborations with Frances Quinlan (Hop Along), Meg Duffy (Hand Habits), Charlie Martin (Hovvdy), Claud and Yohuna. Today, Hemsworth also shared the album’s lead single, “Postcard from Spain” featuring Frances Quinlan. —Paris Rosenthal

“Get Back” resembles the warm psychedelic vocals and keys of Ulrika Spacek, plus the grandiose pop stylings of the ’60s and ’70s. It’s a gorgeously composed piece that functions as a lively ecosystem—percussive grooves, horns, keys and vocals enter and exit the scene as they please, and it’s bursting with personality. —Lizzie Manno

Wild Pink announced their new album A Billion Little Lights, out on Feb. 19, 2021 via Royal Mountain Records. They also shared the first glimpse of the album with “The Shining But Tropical.” A Billion Little Lights follows 2018’s Yolk in the Fur. “It was inspired by Carl Sagan’s “Cosmos” as well as “If I Needed You” by Townes Van Zandt, this song is named for a grim retirement home in Florida,” frontman John Ross said of the new song. “It’s about somebody who was born sheltered realizing how large the world is and how unimportant they are.” —Lexi Lane