Newport Folk Festival Is Back, and We've Got the Photos to Prove It

The Newport Folk Festival has returned with a weeklong special celebration called Folk On. Sunday’s highlight was an evening of black female artists curated by singer, songwriter, poet and activist Allison Russell. With extraordinary love and enthusiasm, she introduced one phenomenal artist after another to the Newport crowd. The biggest headlines were Brandi Carlile and the legendary Chaka Khan joining the stage, but the performance of the night may have been Celisse, who sang a dynamite version of “Eyes on the Prize,” beginning a capella and channeling Aretha Franklin before transforming the song into a rowdy, Chuck Berry-esque romp. I can’t imagine I’ll see a better performance all festival.



Monday was a busy busy day of interviews and portraits, but we did manage to catch some fantastic sets. As mentioned earlier, the Middle Brother set was wonderfully energetic. On the other end of the spectrum, Death Cab for Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard held the entire crowd spellbound, alone on a stage with a guitar, gently fingerprinting and softly singing—he also covered The Magnetic Fields, which was a fun surprise. Christopher Paul Snelling was a high-energy dream on the busking stage. And Brothers of a Feather, otherwise known as Chris and Rich Robinson of The Black Crowes, proved that they definitely don’t have to have howling guitars to impress. Another favorite highlight was Middle Brother’s set, from the very first moment when they opened with the Traveling Wilburys’ classic “Handle Me With Care”—one great supergroup tipping their hats to another one. But we need to bring special attention to Taylor Goldsmith of Dawes and his fantastic rock-star preening.



