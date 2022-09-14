Nick Hakim Releases Hazy New Single "Vertigo"

Nick Hakim is no stranger to highly intimate music, and his latest single “Vertigo” does not break the pattern. The song’s hazy thrum holds you close, with the folk-soul musician once again showing his affinity for a touch of psychedelia. It is the second single released in the buildup to Hakim’s latest album Cometa, to be released via ATO Records on Oct. 21. The album as a whole serves as an exploration of floating love. “The key is to find that extremity of love for yourself,” Hakim says in a statement. “It’s about growing into someone you want to be; it’s about finding pure love within yourself when the world around us seems to be crumbling.”

Opening with a rhythmic, muted guitar, and surrounding you with Hakim’s echoing vocals, “Vertigo” suspends the listener, asking them to trust in this out-of-body experience. The lyrics emphasize, “Spinnin’, fast as hell can’t tell if it’s me or the room that’s moving.” And the music video released for the single definitely drives this point home.

The stunningly shot visuals, directed by Asli Baykal, are always in a state of tumbling, with Hakim and the surrounding scenery constantly being reframed in creative ways. The video was shot on location in Bosnia-Herzegovina, in a spinning house (yes, you read that right, a house that rotates on an axis) built by Vojin Kusic to please his wife. It’s hard to imagine something that better matches the track than that.

With this new single, Hakim has also announced release shows, and North American and European tours. You can find the dates and watch the video for the single below, along with Hakim’s 2017 Paste Studio session.

Nick Hakim Tour Dates:

October

20 – Nick Hakim presents COMETA – New York, NY @ TV Eye (SOLD OUT)

24 – Nick Hakim presents COMETA – Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon (SOLD OUT)

27 – Nick Hakim presents COMETA – London, England @ Avalon Café (SOLD OUT)

January 2023

20 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

22 – Washington D.C. @ Union Stage

24 – Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe

27 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

28 – Nashville, TN @ The Blue Room

30 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

31 – Austin, TX @ Parish

February 2023

01 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

03 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

04 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah

05 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriets

07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Regent

08 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency

10 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir

11 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

12 – Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theater

March 2023

12 – Berlin, Germany @ Lido

13 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg OZ

15 – Paris, France @ Trabendo

16 – Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique Rotonde

18 – London, England @ The Forum