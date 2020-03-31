Nick Hakim Announces New Album, Shares Soulful Lead Single "QADIR"

Nick Hakim is back with a new music video for his latest single, “QADIR.” The song is the first from his forthcoming album Will This Make Me Good, set for release May 15 via ATO Records. This album will follow his 2017 debut Green Twins.

Hakim’s voice on “QADIR” is rusty but soulful. His slow cadence and repetitive beat make the song hypnotic; it’s easy to leave this on repeat for a couple of plays. Hakim wrote the song as an ode to a fallen friend, as well as a reminder to check on your friends: ”[‘QADIR’] is repetitive and hypnotizing, like a trance—that’s intentional. The song is my ode to him. It’s my attempt to relate to how he must have been feeling.” Hakim stretches his range after the verses, and the change is natural. The shots in the music video (directed by Nelson Nance) reflect the earthy tones in Hakim’s voice. The images of community and solitude are simple, and cleanse any artificiality from your energy. Yes, your energy: “I feel the people simmering, on our way to the boiling point. There’s a lot of madness going on around us and this world can feel so cold. It can get hard to remember what makes it worth it. The people around me and the music I love helps.”

Obvious recent events make words like this a precious resource. See the details of Will This Make Me Good below, beneath the video for “QADIR” and Hakim’s 2017 Paste Studio session.

Will This Make Me Good Tracklist:

01. ALL THESE CHANGES

02. WTMMG

03. BOUNCING

04. LET IT OUT

05. QADIR

06. ALL THESE INSTRUMENTS

07. DRUM THING

08. VINCENT TYLER

09. CRUMPY

10. GODS DIRTY WORK

11. SEEING DOUBLE

12. WHOO

Will This Make Me Good Album Art: