Air's Nicolas Godin Shares New Single Feat. Kadhja Bonet, "Love Theme"

Nicolas Godin, half of French electronic duo Air, has shared “Love Theme,” the latest single from the forthcoming expanded edition of his second album, last year’s Concrete and Glass.

The track, which features vocalist Kadhja Bonet, arrives with a gorgeous suite of orchestral instrumentation before settling into the downtempo electronic grooves that the producer is known for. As glossy violins, jazzy flutes and Bonet’s delicate voice dance together atop the gentle funk instrumental, it’s Godin’s production flourishes that elevate the track to near-ethereal heights.

Concrete and Glass Expanded Edition arrives this Friday (June 25) and will feature 6 additional tracks, including “Another Side,” Godin’s collaboration with R&B duo WE ARE KINGS, plus previously unreleased demos. Below, check out the stunning video for “Love Theme,” directed by musician and artist Iracema Trevisan.