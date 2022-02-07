Nine Inch Nails Announce North American Tour Dates

In 2021, Nine Inch Nails canceled their North American tour as coronavirus cases began to rise, being one of many acts to make the tough decision. Today (Feb. 7) they announce their triumphant return to the road in four years.
The tour will kick off this April in North Carolina and the band will perform at Shaky Knees Festival in Atlanta. The tour picks up in September once more for a run of dates, including two nights at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado, an appearance at Primavera Sound in Los Angeles and a special date in their hometown of Cleveland Ohio featuring Ministry and Nitzer Ebb. Tickets for the tour will go on sale to the public beginning Friday, Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. local time. Band presale begins Tuesday, Feb. 8 at 10 a.m. local time.
Below, listen to Nine Inch Nails’ 1994 performance of “Down In It” from the Paste archives and keep scrolling to check out complete tour dates. You can purchase tickets here.
April
28 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
30 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival
May
01 – Franklin, TN @ First Bank Amphitheater
September
02 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
03 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
07 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield
09 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
11 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley
15 – Las Vegas, NV @ Zappos Theater
16-18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Primavera Sound
24 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center