Nine Inch Nails Announce North American Tour Dates

In 2021, Nine Inch Nails canceled their North American tour as coronavirus cases began to rise, being one of many acts to make the tough decision. Today (Feb. 7) they announce their triumphant return to the road in four years.

The tour will kick off this April in North Carolina and the band will perform at Shaky Knees Festival in Atlanta. The tour picks up in September once more for a run of dates, including two nights at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado, an appearance at Primavera Sound in Los Angeles and a special date in their hometown of Cleveland Ohio featuring Ministry and Nitzer Ebb. Tickets for the tour will go on sale to the public beginning Friday, Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. local time. Band presale begins Tuesday, Feb. 8 at 10 a.m. local time.

Below, listen to Nine Inch Nails’ 1994 performance of “Down In It” from the Paste archives and keep scrolling to check out complete tour dates. You can purchase tickets here.

April

28 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

30 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

May

01 – Franklin, TN @ First Bank Amphitheater

September

02 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

03 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

07 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield

09 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

11 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley

15 – Las Vegas, NV @ Zappos Theater

16-18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Primavera Sound

24 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center