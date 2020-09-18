Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross Win First Emmy for Watchmen Musical Score

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross of Nine Inch Nails won their first Emmy last night. The pair provided the musical score for HBO’s Watchmen and won the award for Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special (Original Dramatic Score).

Previously, Reznor and Ross won an Oscar for 2011’s The Social Network score and a Grammy for 2013’s The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo. The musical pair now only need a Tony to achieve EGOT status.

Nine Inch Nails released vinyl pressings of The Social Network and Quake scores earlier this week. Both records are available at the band’s store here.

The duo was also nominated for the 2020 Emmy for Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics last night, with the award going to Euphoria’s Labrinth.

