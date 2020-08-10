No Joy Shares New Single "Dream Rats" Featuring Arch Enemy's Alissa White-Gluz

No Joy has shared a new single, “Dream Rats.” This track is the fourth single from the band’s forthcoming album, Motherhood, and features frontperson Jasamine White-Gluz’s sister and lead singer of deathcore supergroup Arch Enemy, Alissa White-Gluz.

On “Dream Rats,” No Joy lays down their characteristically dense sound, cramming ethereal vocal harmonies, high velocity guitars, synth swells and guttural death metal growls into three-and-a-half minutes.

“I’ve never collaborated musically with my sister before,” Jasamine White-Gluz said in a statement. “When we were kids we would sing and play music together but as we’ve both become adults and touring musicians we’ve never had a chance to work together. This is the heaviest song on this record so it felt fitting to have her on there. There is something special about her being on this album, specifically because it’s an exploration of family and motherhood.”

Motherhood is set for release on Aug. 21 via Joyful Noise/ Hand Drawn Dracula. Preorder the album here.

Listen to “Dream Rats,” and while you’re here, check out our footage of No Joy’s set at Daytrotter Studios back in 2018.