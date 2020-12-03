Nothing are back with a new music video for their song “Catch a Fade,” off their recent album The Great Dismal, one of Paste’s top albums of 2020.

Directed by band member Aaron Heard, the video splices together lighthearted archival footage of Nothing’s memories on tour. The visuals manage to make the steady alt-rock song feel even more nostalgic, backed by the lines, “I’ve been talking to the city for so long.”

Heard expanded on the meaning behind “Catch a Fade” in a statement:

“Catch a Fade” is bright on the outside, but a little dark when you look inward. The video is just a compilation of collected footage from our last tour of Asia a few months before COVID hit. We’ve been sharing these the past year internally to keep each other sane, but they have the same kind of vibe as the track. It’s nice reliving those moments but also it’s heavy considering where we’re at now.

Watch Nothing’s new music video for “Catch a Fade” below. You can revisit Paste’s list of the band’s 10 best songs here.