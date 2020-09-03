Oasis Celebrate (What's The Story) Morning Glory? 25th Anniversary With Limited Edition Vinyl

The brawling boys of Britpop are back with limited edition merchandise to coincide with the 25th anniversary of their hit album (What’s The Story) Morning Glory?.

Released in 1995, the album spawned some of the greatest hits from brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher, including the classic “Wonderwall” and “Champagne Supernova.” The record hit number one in the U.K., while peaking at number four in the U.S.

Oasis’ exclusive editions include two new vinyl pressings and a cassette with remastered audio, along with a replica included of Noel Gallagher’s handwritten “Wonderwall” lyrics. Set to release officially on Oct. 2, the bundles are currently available for pre-order here.

The band will also share new content from the Morning Glory era throughout the rest of September and start of October to build excitement until the official anniversary, per the Oasis website.

Watch Oasis’ 25th Anniversary trailer for (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? below. Keep scrolling to listen to their concert performance from this day in 1994 via the Paste archives.