Oh Sees Announce Protean Threat LP, Share "Dreary Nonsense": Listen

Oh Sees have announced a new album Protean Threat. The LP is set to release Sept. 25 via Castle Face, with the band offering the following description in an all-caps statement: “THIS RECORDING IS AT THE APOGEE OF SCUZZ. PUNK ANTHEM AMULETS FOR YOUR EARS AND HEART. A BATTERY FOR YOUR CORE.”

Known for frequently changing their name, Oh Sees (now apparently going by “OSees,” according to a press release) have shared the first single from the album, “Dreary Nonsense,” a tight and twitchy garage punk track harkening back to the group’s earlier days. The band also included a live performance of the track in a rehearsal taped back in March that saw the appearance of several new tracks set to appear on Protean Threat. Check out the recording of “Dreary Nonsense” below.

Oh Sees had announced a U.K, tour between May and July earlier this year. With those shows cancelled due to COVID-19, the band has shifted their tour to a set of 15 dates throughout November across the U.K., Ireland, France and Germany. Scroll down to check out the new tour dates along with Protean Threat’s album art and tracklist.

Protean Threat Album Art:

Protean Threat Tracklist:

01. Scramble Suit II

02. Dreary Nonsense

03. Upbeat Ritual

04. Red Study

05. Terminal Jape

06. Wing Run

07. Said The Shovel

08. Mizmuth

09. If I Had My Way

10. Toadstool

11. Gong of Catastrophe

12. Canopnr ’74

13. Persuaders Up!

Oh Sees Tour Dates:

November

05 – Bristol, U.K. @ SWX

06 – Birmingham, U.K. @ The Crossing

07 – Glasgow, U.K. @ SWG3

08 – Dublin, Ireland @ Button Factory

09 – Dublin, Ireland @ Button Factory

11 – Manchester, U.K. @Albert Hall

13 – Brighton, U.K. @ Chalk

15 – Cambridge, U.K. @ Junction

16 – London, U.K. @ Electric Ballroom

17 – London, U.K. @ Electric Ballroom

18 – Paris, France @ Cabaret Sauvage

19 – Bordeaux, France @ Rock School Barbey

20 – Biarritz, France @ Atabal

22 – Nîmes, France @ Paloma

23 – Lyon, France @ Transbordeur

25 – Dusseldorf, Germany @ Zakk

26 – Berlin, Germany @ Festsaal Kreuzberg