Oh Sees Announce Protean Threat LP, Share "Dreary Nonsense": Listen

Oh Sees have announced a new album Protean Threat. The LP is set to release Sept. 25 via Castle Face, with the band offering the following description in an all-caps statement: “THIS RECORDING IS AT THE APOGEE OF SCUZZ. PUNK ANTHEM AMULETS FOR YOUR EARS AND HEART. A BATTERY FOR YOUR CORE.”
Known for frequently changing their name, Oh Sees (now apparently going by “OSees,” according to a press release) have shared the first single from the album, “Dreary Nonsense,” a tight and twitchy garage punk track harkening back to the group’s earlier days. The band also included a live performance of the track in a rehearsal taped back in March that saw the appearance of several new tracks set to appear on Protean Threat. Check out the recording of “Dreary Nonsense” below.
Oh Sees had announced a U.K, tour between May and July earlier this year. With those shows cancelled due to COVID-19, the band has shifted their tour to a set of 15 dates throughout November across the U.K., Ireland, France and Germany. Scroll down to check out the new tour dates along with Protean Threat’s album art and tracklist.
Protean Threat Album Art:
Protean Threat Tracklist:
01. Scramble Suit II
02. Dreary Nonsense
03. Upbeat Ritual
04. Red Study
05. Terminal Jape
06. Wing Run
07. Said The Shovel
08. Mizmuth
09. If I Had My Way
10. Toadstool
11. Gong of Catastrophe
12. Canopnr ’74
13. Persuaders Up!
Oh Sees Tour Dates:
November
05 – Bristol, U.K. @ SWX
06 – Birmingham, U.K. @ The Crossing
07 – Glasgow, U.K. @ SWG3
08 – Dublin, Ireland @ Button Factory
09 – Dublin, Ireland @ Button Factory
11 – Manchester, U.K. @Albert Hall
13 – Brighton, U.K. @ Chalk
15 – Cambridge, U.K. @ Junction
16 – London, U.K. @ Electric Ballroom
17 – London, U.K. @ Electric Ballroom
18 – Paris, France @ Cabaret Sauvage
19 – Bordeaux, France @ Rock School Barbey
20 – Biarritz, France @ Atabal
22 – Nîmes, France @ Paloma
23 – Lyon, France @ Transbordeur
25 – Dusseldorf, Germany @ Zakk
26 – Berlin, Germany @ Festsaal Kreuzberg