The Curmudgeon: The Best Old Movies I Saw in 2020

The pandemic has had so many unexpected consequences that we’re still trying to identify them all. One of its stranger results was the way it seemed to grind time to a halt. In the spring of 2020, new movies, new theater, live music, new books and sports all seemed to shut off as if someone had turned a faucet handle. Suddenly that parade of new releases and new events that we culture vultures use to measure time was gone. Even when those releases started up again in early summer, it was more of a dribble than the usual gush.

Everyone responded to this differently. Some grasped at any new project as if it were a life raft, even if it were someone live-streaming music or comedy from their living room. I took another approach. I decided that time had stopped and newness no longer mattered. I had always meant to go back and catch up with all those old movies and old records—both those I’d once loved and those I’d always meant to check out. But when you’re a pop culture writer on the treadmill of new releases, you’re always fast-walking to keep up. There’s never a moment to step off.

Now there was. The quarantine had not only disconnected me from the outside world but also from the present time. I’m not the only one who felt as if someone had pushed the pause button on my life, and all I could do was wait for someone to push the play button.

It was liberating. No longer was I searching for the handful of gems hidden in the constant flood of new product. Now I was searching for those gems scattered across 100 years of electronically reproduced culture. The field had widened and so had my curiosity. Between March 17 and December 31, I watched 178 movies released between 1923 and 2019. The list is below.

I soon fell into a routine. After working all day in my office, my wife and I would eat dinner while watching The PBS News Hour (I watch that instead of MSNBC, because I crave facts more than attitude; I already have all the attitude I need). On most evenings, after putting the dishes away, we would settle in for an old movie.

Every time I see a black-and-white film—especially one with subtitles—I’m reminded of the days when I first fell in love with the cinema. My appetite was whetted by film classes in high school and college, and soon I was spending countless hours in the great repertory houses of the 1970s: the Elgin and Thalia theaters in Manhattan and the Circle Theatre in Washington. Back in the days before streaming, before DVDs, even before VHS, the only way you could see old movies was in college halls or in these repurposed movie palaces.

As in any romance, these early days of my love affair with motion pictures had an evanescent charm. There’s nothing more satisfyingly decadent than taking a weekday afternoon off from all responsibilities and slouching in a worse-for-the-wear seat in mostly empty theater to watch Max von Sydow, Katharine Hepburn or Toshiro Mifune towering overhead in all the shades of gray. And in 2020, sitting in an armchair in a Baltimore living room, those same feelings came rushing back.

I began by watching movies that I’d always wanted to see but never had. The first was Louis Malle’s debut picture, Ascenseur pour l’échafaud (Elevator to the Gallows), a riveting film-noir thriller with an improvised soundtrack by Miles Davis. That first month I also watched Black Orpheus, a romantic triangle drama set amid the music and parades of Rio de Janeiro’s carnival and Gate of Hell, a Japanese samurai film directed by Teinosuke Kinugasa.

I started mixing in some titles I hadn’t seen in decades, just to see if they still lived up to my positive first impressions. Federico Fellini’s Nights of Cabiria, Jean Renoir’s Grand Illusion and Preston Sturges’s Sullivan’s Travels certainly did. Less impressive on second viewing were Harold Lloyd’s Safety Last, Michael Mann’s The Last of the Mohicans and Jacques Rivette’s Celine and Julie Go Boating.

In this deep dive into the cinematic past, I was greatly helped by a subscription to The Criterion Channel, a streaming repository of classic films—especially film noirs, screwball comedies, gangster pics, European and Japanese art films and titles by directors of color. Of course, I used Amazon Prime, Netflix and HBO Max as well, but I used Criterion way more than all the rest. I also watched the film versions of past productions by New York’s Metropolitan Opera and London’s National Theatre. Those are included here too.

I know some people who refuse to watch a movie if it’s silent, subtitled or in black-and-white. All I can say to those people is, “I don’t want to discuss the cinema with you, because you’ve ignored at least half of the art form’s greatest works. No, really, I don’t want to talk to you.” Why anyone would willingly deprive themselves of the great pleasures in such works is beyond me.

Of the top 15 titles in the list below, nine are black-and-white, five are subtitled and two are silent. I should point out that this is not a list of my favorite films of all time; it’s merely a list of my favorite old movies seen in 2020. Some of my most-loved filmmakers, such as Martin Scorsese, Eric Rohmer, Claude Chabrol, Buster Keaton, Alfonso Cuaron, Wong Kar-Wai and Woody Allen, are represented by one or no titles. On the other hand, the top six titles on this list are my six favorite films of all time. These are movies I watch every year or two, and they never disappoint.

In 2020, sheltered against the viruses and madness raging outside my door, I was thrilled once again by these pictures, by the lovelorn mime reaching in vain towards his lover as she disappears into the carnival crowd in Children of Paradise, by Charlie Chaplin diverting his murderous cabinmate with dancing potatoes in The Gold Rush, by Humphrey Bogart bantering with Lauren Bacall when they first meet in her daddy’s mansion in The Big Sleep, by Jimmy Stewart stumbling in disbelief through his hometown after it’s been altered into Pottersville in It’s a Wonderful Life, by Belle walking in wonder past the moving candlesticks of the Beast’s castle in Beauty and the Beast, and by Al Pacino sitting alone in his lakeside Nevada mansion staring at the ghosts he himself created in The Godfather Part II.

The free time provided by the pandemic, allowed me to watch linked series of films—what the cynics today call “franchises.” One week we watched all three Godfather titles in succession—two classics and one clunker. Another week it was all five titles in the Antoine Doinel series, with Francois Truffaut directing actor Jean-Pierre Leaud as Doinel at ages 14, 17, 19, 21 and 28.

Another week it was all three of Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings films in the extended versions that don’t feel padded at all. And finally, we spent a week watching the three Back to the Future installments—not classic cinema perhaps, but thoroughly entertaining. Each of these series is greater than the sum of its parts—and it was a treat to watch them in a compressed time period.

This year spent out of time taught me several things. One, great directors are capable of making terrible, almost unwatchable movies: Ingmar Bergman’s The Rite, John Huston’s Beat the Devil, Jean-Luc Godard’s Contempt, Federico Fellini’s Juliet of the Spirits, Alfred Hitchcock’s The Trouble with Harry and worst of all Orson Welles’ The Other Side of the Wind.

Two, Yasijuro Ozu is an even greater director than I had ever suspected. I watched his four final films, made between 1959 and 1962, and they were astoundingly good. These are slowly paced domestic dramas that may try the patience of those raised on today’s amphetamine editing aesthetic. But in this case, patience provides some of the richest rewards available in the cinema. For a while, it seems like nothing is happening, but suddenly you realize you care so deeply about these characters they might as well be your siblings. Of all the movies I saw for the first time in 2020, Ozu’s An Autumn Afternoon was easily the best.

Three, Howard Hawks, not Orson Welles, may be the greatest American filmmaker of the black-and-white era. Hawks directed three of the 15 best pictures I saw this year, and five of the best 100. He worked in many different genres and his quality varied a great deal. But when he was on his game, Hawks was better than anyone.

The list is below. I would recommend the top 100 titles without reservation.

Old Movies I Watched During the Pandemic in 2020

(*seen for the first time) (ranked in order of quality)

1. Children of Paradise (France, 1945); Direction: Marcel Carne; Music: Joseph Kosma and Maurice Thiriet

2. The Gold Rush (USA, 1925); Direction: Charles Chaplin; Music: Charles Chapin

3. The Big Sleep (USA, 1946); Direction: Howard Hawks; Music: Max Steiner

4. It’s a Wonderful Life (USA, 1946); Direction: Frank Capra; Music: Dimitri Tiomkin

5. Beauty and the Beast (France, 1946); Direction: Jean Cocteau; Music: Georges Auric

6. The Godfather, Part II (USA, 1974); Direction: Francis Ford Coppola; Music: Nino Rota

7. There Will Be Blood (USA, 2007); Direction: Paul Thomas Anderson; Music: Jonny Greenwood

8. Citizen Kane (USA, 1941); Direction: Orson Welles; Music: Bernard Herrman

9. The Godfather (USA, 1972); Direction: Francis Ford Coppola; Music: Nino Rota

10. Every Man for Himself and God Against All (Germany, 1974); Direction: Werner Herzog; Music: Wolfgang Mozart and Johann Pachelbel

11. Aguirre, the Wrath of God (Germany, 1972); Direction: Werner Herzog; Music: Popol Vuh

12. His Girl Friday (USA, 1940); Direction: Howard Hawks; Music: Felix Mills and Sidney Cutner

13. Bringing Up Baby (USA, 1938); Direction: Howard Hawks; Music: Roy Webb, Jimmy McHugh and Dorothy Fields

14. *An Autumn Afternoon (Japan, 1962); Direction: Yasujiro Ozu; Music: Kojun Saito

15. City Lights (USA, 1931); Direction: Charles Chaplin; Music: Charles Chaplin

16. The Wizard of Oz (USA, 1939); Direction: Victor Fleming; Music: Harold Arlen, E.Y. Harburg & Herbert Stothart

17. North by Northwest (USA, 1959); Direction: Alfred Hitchcock; Music: Bernard Herrmann

18. Casablanca (USA, 1942); Direction: Michael Curtiz; Music: Max Steiner and Herman Hupfield

19. Toy Story 4 (USA, 2019); Direction: Josh Cooley; Music: Randy Newman

20. Fargo (USA, 1996); Direction: Joel & Ethan Coen; Music: Carter Burwell

21. Sullivan’s Travels (USA, 1942); Direction: Preston Sturges; Music: Charles Bradshaw and Leo Shuken

22. The Philadelphia Story (USA, 1940); Direction: George Cukor; Music: Franz Waxman

23. La Strada (Italy, 1954); Direction: Federico Fellini; Music: Nino Rota

24. Toy Story 2 (USA, 1999); Direction: John Lasseter; Music: Randy Newman

25. Holiday (USA, 1938); Direction: George Cukor; Music: Sidney Cutner

26. *Persona (Sweden, 1966); Direction: Ingmar Bergman; Music: Lars Johan Werle

27. 400 Blows (France, 1962); Direction: Francois Truffaut; Music: Georges Delerue

28. *A Face in the Crowd (USA, 1957); Direction: Elia Kazan; Music: Tom Glazer and Budd Schulberg

29. The Two Towers (New Zealand, 2002); Direction: Peter Jackson; Music: Howard Shore

30. Wall-E (USA, 2008); Direction: Andrew Stanton; Music: Thomas Newman

31. Nights of Cabiria (Italy, 1957); Direction: Federico Fellini; Music: Nino Rota

32. Raising Arizona (USA, 1987); Direction: Joel and Ethan Coen; Music: Carter Burwell

33. Grand Illusion (France, 1937); Direction: Jean Renoir; Music: Joseph Kosma

34. Gangs of New York (USA, 2002); Direction: Martin Scorsese; Music: Howard Shore & Robbie Robertson

35. *Late Autumn (Japan, 1960); Direction: Yasujiro Ozu; Music: Takanobu Sait?

36. Singin’ in the Rain (USA, 1952); Direction: Gene Kelly & Stanley Donen; Music: Nacio Herb Brown & Arthur Freed

37. *Mother (Korea, 2009); Direction: Bong Joon-ho; Music: Lee Byung-woo

38. *The End of Summer (Japan, 1961); Direction: Yasujiro Ozu; Music: Toshiro Mayuzumi

39. *Hidden Fortress (Japan, 1958); Direction: Akira Kurosawa; Music: Masaru Sato

40. *Sansho the Bailiff (Japan, 1954); Direction: Kenji Mizoguchi; Music: Fumio Hayasaka

41. The Return of the King (New Zealand, 2003); Direction: Peter Jackson; Music: Howard Shore

42. Unfaithfully Yours (USA, 1948); Direction: Preston Sturges; Music: Rossini, Wagner & Tchaikovsky

43. *The Metropolitan Opera: Otello (USA, 2008); Direction: Bartlett Sher; Music: Giuseppe Verdi

44. The Harder They Come (Jamaica, 1972); Direction: Perry Henzell; Music: Jimmy Cliff and Toots Hibbert

45. The Great Dictator (USA, 1940); Direction: Charlie Chaplin; Music: Meredith Willson

46. The Maltese Falcon (USA, 1941); Direction: John Huston; Music: Adolph Deutsch

47. The Fellowship of the Ring (New Zealand, 2001); Direction: Peter Jackson; Music: Howard Shore

48. *Pandora’s Box (Germany, 1929); Direction: G.W. Pabst; Music: Peer Raben

49. *Night of the Hunter (USA, 1955); Direction: Charles Laughton; Music: Walter Schumann

50. Fitzcarraldo (Germany, 1982); Direction: Werner Herzog; Music: Enrico Caruso and Popol Vuh

51. *Mon Oncle d’Amerique (France, 1980); Direction: Alain Resnais; Music: Arie Dzierlatka

52. *Orpheus (France, 1949); Direction: Jean Cocteau; Music: Georges Auric

53. The Spirit of the Beehive (Spain, 1973); Direction: Victor Erice; Music: Luis de Pablo

54. The Treasure of the Sierra Madre (USA, 1948); Direction: John Huston; Music: Max Steiner

55. * Barking Dogs Never Bite (Korea, 2000); Direction: Bong Joon-ho; Music: Jo Seong-woo

56. *My Happy Family (Georgia, 2017); Direction: Nana Ekvtimishvili and Simon Gross; Music: Georgian folk music

57. *Sanjuro (Japan, 1962); Direction: Akira Kurosawa; Music: Masaru Sato

58. *The White Balloon (Iran, 1995); Direction: Jafar Panahi; Music: uncredited

59. Stagecoach (USA, 1939); Direction: John Ford; Music: American folk songs

60. *Shadow (China, 2018); Direction: Zhang Yimou; Music: Zai Lao

61. *Man of the West (USA, 1958); Direction: Anthony Mann; Music: Leigh Harline and Bobby Troup

62. The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie (France, 1972); Direction: Luis Bunuel; Music: uncredited

63. *Red Beard (Japan, 1965); Direction: Akira Kurosawa; Music: Masaru Sato

64. *Viridiana (Mexico, 1961); Direction: Luis Bunuel; Music: Gustavo Pittaluga

65. *The National Theater: One Man, Two Guvnors (U.K., 2011); Direction: Nicholas Hytner; Music: Grant Olding

66. The Lady from Shanghai (USA, 1947); Direction: Orson Welles; Music: Heinz Roemheld

67. Burden of Dreams (USA, 1982); Direction: Les Blank with Maureen Gosling; Music: Enrico Caruso and Peruvian folk music

68. Mr. Deeds Goes to Town (US, 1936); Direction: Frank Capra; Music: Howard Jackson

69. *Andrei Rublev (Russia, 1966); Direction: Andrei Tarkovsky; Music: Vyacheslav Ovchinnikov

70. Beauty and the Beast (USA, 1991); Direction: Gary Trousdale and Kirk Wise; Music: Alan Menken and Howard Ashman

71. *The Awful Truth (USA, 1937); Direction: Leo McCarey; Music: Ben Oakland and Milton Drake

72. *Marnie (USA, 1964); Direction: Alfred Hitchcock; Music: Bernard Herrmann

73. *Gilda (USA, 1946); Direction: Charles Vidor; Music: Allan Roberts and Doris Fisher

74. *Only Angels Have Wings (USA, 1939); Direction: Howard Hawks; Music: Dmitri Tiomkin and Maciste

75. *Antoine and Colette (France, 1962); Direction: Francois Truffaut; Music: Jean Constantin

76. *The Cranes Are Flying (Soviet Union, 1957); Direction: Mikhail Kalatozov; Music: Mieczys?aw Weinberg

77. *Trouble in Paradise (USA, 1932); Direction: Ernst Lubitsch; Music: W. Franke Harling & Leo Robin

78. *Bombshell (USA, 1933); Direction: Victor Fleming; Music: William Axt

79. *Lacombe, Lucien (France, 1974); Direction: Louis Malle; Music: Django Reinhardt

80. The Hunchback of Notre Dame (USA, 1996); Direction: Gary Trousdale and Kirk Wise; Music: Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz

81. Mon Oncle (France, 1958); Direction: Jacques Tati; Music: Franck Barcellini & Alain Romans

82. Tristana (Spain, 1970); Direction: Luis Bunuel; Music: None

83. *The National Theater: Midsummer Night’s Dream (U.K., 2019); Direction: Nicholas Hytner; Music: Grant Olding and Beyonce

84. *The Metropolitan Opera: Marnie (USA, 2016); Direction: Michael Mayer & Habib Azar; Music: Nico Muhly

85. Bed and Board (France, 1970); Direction: Francois Truffaut; Music: Antoine Duhamel

86. The Green Ray (France, 1986); Direction: Eric Rohmer; Music: Jean-Louis Valero

87. *Elevator to the Gallows (France, 1959); Direction: Louis Malle; Music: Miles Davis

88. Who Framed Roger Rabbit? (USA, 1988); Direction: Robert Zemeckis; Music: Alan Silvestri

89. *Once Upon a Time in the West (Italy, 1968); Direction: Sergio Leone; Music: Ennio Morricone

90. *Black Orpheus (Brazil, 1959); Direction: Marcel Camus; Music: Antonio Carlos Jobim & Luis Bonfa

91. *Rio Bravo (USA, 1959); Direction: Howard Hawks; Music: Dimitri Tiomkin

92. *A Dog’s Life (USA, 1918); Direction: Charlie Chaplin; Music: Charlie Chaplin

93. James and the Giant Peach (USA, 1996); Direction: Henry Selick; Music: Randy Newman

94. *Justified: Season One (USA, 2010); Direction: Graham Yost; Music: Gangstagrass and Steve Porcaro

95. *Floating Weeds (Japan, 1959); Direction: Yasujiro Ozu; Music: Takanobu Saitô

96. *The Brink of Life (Sweden, 1958); Direction: Ingmar Bergman; Music: None

97. *Masques (France, 1987); Direction: Claude Chabrol; Music: Matthieu Chabrol

98. My Man Godfrey (USA, 1936); Direction: Gregory La Cava; Music: Charles Previn and Rudy Schrager

99. *They Live by Night (USA, 1948); Direction: Nicholas Ray; Music: Leigh Harline

100. The Magnificent Ambersons (USA, Orson Welles); Direction: Orson Welles; Music: uncredited

101. Love on the Run (France, 1979); Direction: Francois Truffaut; Music: Georges Delerue and Alain Souchon

102. *The Devil’s Backbone (Mexico, 2001); Direction: Guillermo del Toro; Music: Javier Navarrete

103. *The Metropolitan Opera: Rise and Fall of the City of Mahagonny (USA, 1979); Direction: Brian Large & James Levine; Music: Kurt Weill

104. *The Three Penny Opera (Germany, 1931); Direction: G.W. Pabst; Music: Kurt Weill

105. *The Third Murder (Japan, 2017); Direction: Hirokazu Kore-eda; Music: Ludovico Einaudi

106. Back to the Future (USA, 1985); Direction: Robert Zemeckis; Music: Alan Silvestri

107. *In Bloom (Georgia, 2013); Direction: Nana Ekvtimishvili and Simon Gross; Music: Georgian folk music

108. Back to the Future Part II (USA, 1989); Direction: Robert Zemeckis; Music: Alan Silvestri

109. *Into the Inferno (U.K., 2016); Direction: Werner Herzog; Music: traditional choral music

110. *Happy People: A Year in the Taiga (Germany/Russia, 2010); Direction: Werner Herzog & Dmitry Vasyukov; Music: none

111. Safety Last (USA, 1923); Direction: Fred Newmeyer and Sam Taylor; Music: Carl Davis

112. *The Metropolitan Opera: Salome (USA, 2008); Direction: Jurgen Flimm; Music: Richard Strauss

113. *Les Visiteurs du Soir (France, 1942); Direction: Marcel Carne; Music: Maurice Thiriet

114. *The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman’s Portrait Photography (USA, 2016); Direction: Errol Morris; Music: Paul Leonard-Morgan

115. Stolen Kisses (France, 1968); Direction: Francois Truffaut; Music: Antoine Duhamel and Charles Trenet

116. *Drunken Angel (Japan, 1948); Direction: Akira Kurosawa; Music: Fumio Hayasaka

117. *The Smiling Lieutenant (USA, 1931); Direction: Ernst Lubitsch; Music: Oliver Straus

118. *3 Faces (Iran, 2018); Direction: Jahar Panahi; Music: Azeri folk music

119. *The More the Merrier (USA, 1943); Direction: George Stevens; Music: Leigh Harline

120. *The Bigamist (USA, 1953); Direction: Ida Lupino; Music: Leith Stevens

121. *The National Theater: Antony and Cleopatra (U.K., 2018); Direction: Simon Godwin.; Music: Michael Bruce

122. *The National Theater: Twelfth Night (U.K., 2017); Direction: Simon Godwin and Robin Lough.; Music: Don Jackson and Doon Mackichan

123. Back to the Future Part III (USA, 1990); Direction: Robert Zemeckis; Music: Alan Silvestri

124. *Butley (U.K., 1974); Direction: Harold Pinter; Music: none

125. *The Naked Spur (USA, 1953); Direction: Anthony Mann; Music: Bronis?aw Kaper

126. *The National Theater: A Streetcar Named Desire (U.K., 2014); Direction: Benedict Andrews.; Music: Alex Baranowski

127. *The Metropolitan Opera: Falstaff (USA, 2013); Direction: Gary Halvorson; Music: Giuseppe Verdi

128. *The Little Mermaid (USA, 1989); Direction: Ron Clements and John Musker; Music: Alan Menken and Howard Ashman

129. *One Hundred and One Nights (France, 1995); Direction: Agnes Varda; Music: many

130. *Blood on the Moon (USA, 1948); Direction: Robert Wise; Music: Roy Webb

131. *Fury (USA, 1936); Direction: Fritz Lang; Music: Franz Waxman

132. *My Neighbor Totoro (Japan, 1988); Direction: Hayao Miyazaki; Music: Joe Hisaishi

133. *The National Theater: Coriolanus (U.K., 2013); Direction: Josie Rourke.; Music: Michael Bruce

134. *The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (Italy, 1966); Direction: Sergio Leone; Music: Ennio Morricone

135. *The Aeronauts (U.K., 2019); Direction: Tom Harper; Music: Steven Price

136. *The Assassin (China, 2015); Direction: Hou Hsiao-hsien; Music: Lim Giong

137. *The Lure (Poland, 2015); Direction: Agnieszka Smoczy?ska; Music: Barbara Wro?ska, Zuzanna Wro?ska & Marcin Macuk

138. *The Secret World of Arrietty (Japan, 2010); Direction: Hiromasa Yonebayashi; Music: Cécile Corbel

139. *The Talk of the Town (USA, 1942); Direction: George Stevens; Music: Frederick Hollander

140. *In a Lonely Place (USA, 1950); Direction: Nicholas Ray; Music: Hadda Brooks and George Antheil

141. *Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (U.K., 2011); Direction: Tomas Alfredsen; Music: Albert Iglesias

142. Contagion (USA, 2011); Direction: Steven Soderbergh; Music: Cliff Martinez

143. *Big Country (USA, 1958); Direction: William Wyler; Music: Jerome Moross

144. *I Am Not a Witch (Zambia, 2017); Direction: Rungano Nyoni; Music: Matthew James Kelly

145. *Hotel du Nord (France, 1940); Direction: Marcel Carne; Music: Maurice Jaubert

146. *I Called Him Morgan (USA, 2016); Direction: Kasper Collin; Music: Lee Morgan

147. *The Big Heat (USA, 1953); Direction: Fritz Lang; Music: Mischa Bakaleinikoff

148. *Un Flic (France, 1972); Direction: Jean-Pierre Melville; Music: Michel Colombier

149. *Frozen (USA, 2013); Direction: Chris Buck & Jennifer Lee; Music: Robert Lopez, Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Christophe Beck

150. The Last of the Mohicans (USA, 1992); Direction: Michael Mann; Music: Trevor Jones & Randy Edelman

151. Celine and Julie Go Boating (France, 1974); Direction: Jacques Rivette; Music: Jean-Marie Senia

152. *Cynara (USA, 1932); Direction: King Vidor; Music: Alfred Newman and Irving Berlin

153. *The Romantic Englishwoman (U.K., 1975); Direction: Joseph Losey; Music: Richard Hartley

154. Libeled Lady (USA, 1936); Direction: Jack Conway; Music: William Axt

155. *You’ll Never Get Rich (USA, 1941); Direction: Sidney Lanfield; Music: Cole Porter

156. *Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (USA, 2018); Direction: Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman; Music: Daniel Pemberton and Post Malone

157. *The National Theater: The Official Barber Shop Chronicles (U.K., 2017); Direction: Bijan Sheibani; Music: Michael Henry

158. *The Metropolitan Opera: Ariadne auf Naxos; Direction: Bodo Igesz; Music: Richard Straus

159. *The Hands of Orlac (Germany, 1924); Direction: Robert Wiene; Music: Paul Mercer

160. The Godfather, Part III (USA, 1990); Direction: Francis Ford Coppola; Music: Nina Rota

161. One from the Heart (USA, 1982); Direction: Francis Ford Coppola; Music: Tom Waits

162. *Black Narcissus (U.K., 1947); Direction: Michael Powell & Emeric Pressburger; Music: Brian Easdale

163. *Dinner at Eight (USA, 1933); Direction: George Cukor; Music: William Axt

164. *The Metropolitan Opera: Satyagraha (USA, 2011) Direction Phelim McDermott and Barbara Willis Sweete; Music: Philip Glass

165. *The National Theater: This House (U.K., 2013); Direction: Jeremy Herrin; Music: Jim Hustwit

166. *The National Theater: Treasure Island (U.K., 2014); Direction: Polly Findlay; Music: Dan Jones

167. *The National Theater: Jane Eyre (U.K., 2015); Direction: Sally Cookson; Music: Benji Bower

168. *The Rite (Sweden, 1969); Direction: Ingmar Bergman; Music: none

169. *Millennium Actress (Japan, 2001); Direction: Satoshi Kon; Music: Susumu Hirasawa

170. *My Lucky Stars (Hong Kong, 1985); Direction: Sammo Hung; Music: Michael Lai

171. *Tales from Earthsea (Japan, 2006); Direction: Gor? Miyazaki; Music: Tamiya Terashima

172. *Juliet of the Spirits (Italy, 1965); Direction: Federico Fellini; Music: Nino Rota

173. *Caribbean Nights: The Bob Marley Story (Jamaica, 1982); Direction: Jo Mendell and Charles Chabot; Music: Bob Marley

174. *Contempt (France, 1963); Direction: Jean-Luc Godard; Music: Georges Delerue

175. *The Trouble with Harry (USA, 1955); Direction: Alfred Hitchcock; Music: Bernard Herrman and Raymond Scott

176. *Beat the Devil (USA, 1954); Direction: John Huston; Music: Franco Mannino

177. *Las Alturas de Macchu Picchu (Peru, 2011); Direction: Reynaldo Sepulveda; Music: Los Jaivas

178. *The Other Side of the Wind (USA, 2018); Direction: Orson Welles; Music: Michel Legrand