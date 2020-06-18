Only Sibling Announce New Album, Release Lead Single

NYC indie rockers Only Sibling have announced their debut full-length, Get Well Soon, due Aug. 14 via Other People Records. Today they released the lead single, “And I Hate It.”

Only Sibling is Alex Basovskiy on vocals/guitar, Jordan Torres also on vocals/guitar, Damian LaRocco on bass, and Alex Allen on drums. About the record, Basovskiy said in a press release:

A lot of [it] ended up being about trying to figure out my relationship with everyone around me. It’s about trying to really think about why you do the things you do, and when you might be the problem.

Preorder Get Well Soon here, and listen to “And I Hate It” below. Keep scrolling for the album art and tracklist.

Get Well Soon Album Art:

Get Well Soon Tracklist:

1. Screen Door

2. Loser

3. My Violet

4. And I Hate It

5. Mt. Holly

6. Lead Paint

7. Closest

8. Native

9. Selfish

10. Corner of The Bed