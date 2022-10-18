Ovens' Self-Titled Album Is Coming to Streaming and Vinyl for the First Time

To best appreciate Bay Area guitar-pop wizard Tony Molina, one must first appreciate Ovens, the unsung band in which he laid the foundations for his solo sound. That’s about to get easier to do: Ovens’ 2009 self-titled double album, a 44-track compilation that currently stands as the band’s only full-length release, is coming to streaming and vinyl for the first time on Dec. 2 via Oakland punk and metal label TankCrimes. Two songs from the record, “Fired From The Vogue Pt. 1” and “Lame Song #224,” are streaming now.

A note included in the original, CD-only release of Ovens offers some context for the album:

These recordings were originally meant to be released individually over the years, but since we didn’t have the financial means to put out 3 LPs on our own, (or 4 if you include the album from 2005—it’s still not out yet!) we decided we were better off throwing all the tracks onto one CD for your listening pleasure.

Andee Connors, whose tUMULt Records originally put out Ovens, speaks to the band’s legacy and how she came to release their album in a lengthy statement. “These guys accomplish more in 30 seconds than most pop bands can pull off over the course of a full album. And they accomplish more in these 44 songs than most bands manage in their whole careers,” she says, recalling:

The band had been recording for years, full length after full length, and minus a super short run early on, the songs just sat there, unreleased and unheard, until the band had a backlog of 5 full-length albums. A friend of mine was always talking them up, hassling me to reach out, convinced I would love them, and when I finally did manage to get some music from these guys, well shit, I was 100% sold, onboard, obsessed and instantly the band’s #1 fan. Which is saying a lot. Cuz for a band that rarely played, and barely ever released anything, they engendered a rare kind of maniacal fandom.

“How these guys went so long without blowing up,” she adds, “still boggles the mind.”

Molina paid tribute to Ovens on his latest solo album In the Fade, reworking a couple of songs from Ovens.

Listen to “Fired From The Vogue Pt. 1” and “Lame Song #224” below, and see the details of Ovens further down.

Ovens Art:

Ovens Tracklist:

01. Fired From The Vogue Pt. 1

02. Fired From The Vogue Pt. 2

03. Same Shit, Different Day

04. PCP Song

05. Everthing’s The Same

06. Bad Scene

07. Your Ego Will Grow

08. Glazed Concept

09. Movin’ On

10. Alone

11. I Can’t Hang

12. The Legend Of Chris Gardinis Mustache

13. Punch You In The Face

14. Lame Sesh

15. Castillejo Scene

16. Drunk Shit

17. Good Idea

18. Bad Day

19. Ovens Them Pt. 1

20. Losin’ Touch

21. Song For Friends

22. Headache

23. I’m A Creep

24. Long Walk Home

25. Ovens Theme Pt. 2

26. Lame Song #224

27. Sailing Along

28. Running In Place

29. Abduction

30. We Know We Suck

31. Don’t See The Point

32. Down The Drain

33. Beau Goes To The Hospital

34. Brandon’s Bleeding Head

35. Misanthropist

36. Puke When I’m Sad

37. Wastin’

38. Waste Of Time

39. Cows

40. When I Fell Off The Roof

41. Nothing More To Say

42. Look Inside My Brain

43. St. Chominski’s Dance

44. Stuck