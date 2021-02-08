Pale Waves Share New Single "Fall To Pieces"

Pop rockers Pale Waves have shared their latest single “Fall To Pieces.” The band’s sophomore album, Who Am I?, is set for release on Feb. 12 via Dirty Hit. “Fall To Pieces” follows previous singles “Change,” “Easy,” “She’s My Religion” and “You Don’t Own Me.”

“Fall to Pieces” describes a relationship teetering on the breaking point. Frontwoman Heather Baron-Gracie voices her anxieties as she struggles to decide if she wants to save the relationship or let it go. “Did we push too much (I just can’t keep this up) / Enough’s enough (don’t wanna give you up),” she sings.

Listen to “Fall To Pieces” here, and pre-order the album here.