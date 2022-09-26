Palm Fit Puzzle Pieces Together on Latest Single "On the Sly"

Art-rock band Palm have done it again, releasing looping, overlapping single “On the Sly,” the third off their forthcoming album Nicks and Grazes. It feels like a kaleidoscope filled with grit and sand particles, with a space-filling blend of sounds. This track, as described in a press release, came together from hours of jamming sessions by band members, creating its instinctive, layered feeling. There are hypnotic repeated guitar lines weaving in between unexpected drum syncopations, all navigated by echo-y, auto-tuned voices.

This will be the group’s third album, out via Saddle Creek next month. The band has been playing together for over a decade; although the track sometimes feels like you are wandering around blindfolded, not knowing what will come next, these musicians know each other so well that they seem to find their way through it all easily. This is also the first time they have worked with a producer (Matt Anderegg), giving the work a clear, cohesive direction.

The disorienting video released, directed by Richard Smith, features beautifully hazy videography, showing a collection of different storylines in which people try to find the mysterious source of a sound they all hear—the band playing in a below-ground cavern, complete with headlamps.

“On the Sly” follows a pair of previous Nicks and Grazes singles, including July’s “Feathers” and August’s “Parable Lickers.”

Watch the video for “On The Sly” and find the dates for Palm’s North American tour below, and keep an eye out for Nicks and Grazes, coming Oct. 14.

Palm Tour Dates:

October

28 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom *

29 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground *

30 – Portland, ME @ SPACE *

November

01 – Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rossa *

02 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe *

03 – Ferndale, MI @ Otus Supply *

05 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village *

06 – Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club *

08 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry *

09 – Kansas City, MO @ RecordBar *

11 – Denton, TX @ Andy’s Bar *

12 – Austin, TX @ Parish *

14 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa *

15 – Nashville, TN @ The End *

16 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl *

18 – Durham, NC @ Pinhook *

19 – Washington, DC @ DC9 *

29 – Cambridge, MA @ Sinclair *

30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg *

December

01 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Church *

03 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway *

04 – Omaha, NE @ Reverb *

06 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge *

07 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court *

09 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir *

10 – Seattle, WA @ Madame Lous *

11 – Vancouver, BC @ Wise Hall *

13 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop *

14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Echo *

15 – San DIego, CA @ Soda Bar *

16 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge *

17 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister *

(* = with Water From Your Eyes)