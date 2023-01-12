Paramore Announces Tour Dates With Release of Third Single, "C'est Comme Ça"

“C’est Comme Ça,” is Paramore’s third electrifying single off their highly anticipated new album This is Why out February 10 with Atlantic Records.

Translating literally from French as “it’s like that,” the single follows the idea of “that’s just how it is.” The song has a narrative form, flipping between singing and smooth talking to show the difference between a life of survival and one of stability.

The lyrics attest to Hayley Williams and fellow bandmates coming from a place of security, and not catastrophe: “I hate to admit getting better is boring / But the high cost of chaos, who can afford it?” It’s hard to accept a life that doesn’t warrant a constant fight-or-flight reaction when that’s all you’ve known for so long. The single packs a punch with a staccato-like rhythm to grab the listener’s attention with zipper-y tones from the initial guitar riffs. The video for the new single is below.

People around the world rejoiced when the “Still Into You” band returned to the stage with live shows last year after being on a four-year hiatus. The Tennessee-based group recently announced they are headlining the kickoff of the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest in Glendale, Arizona on Feb 9 and will join Taylor Swift on the opening nights of her Eras Tour on March 17 and 18. The band is set to kick off their global tour in March 2023 starting with South America, following a UK run in April, and a North American leg in May.

Paramore Tour Dates:

February

06 – Nashville, TN @ Grand Ole Opry House

09 – Phoenix, AZ @ Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest 2023+

March

02 – Santiago De Surco, Peru @ Arena Perú

05 – Santiago, Chile @ Movistar Arena

07 – Comuna 14, Argentina @ Argentinian Racetrack of Palermo

09 – Rio De Janeiro, Brazil @ Qualistage

11 – São Paulo, Brazil @ Centro Esportivo Tiete

12 – São Paulo, Brazil @ Centro Esportivo Tiete

14 – Bogotá, Colombia @ Movistar Arena

17 – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium=

18 – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium=

April

13 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

15 – Cardiff, United Kingdom @ International Arena

17 – Glasgow, United Kingdom @ OVO Hydro

18 – Manchester, United Kingdom @ AO Arena

20 – London, United Kingdom @ O2 Arena

22 – Birmingham, United Kingdom @ Utilita Arena

23 – London, United Kingdom @ O2 Arena

May

27 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Adjacent Festival+

30 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden*~

31 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden*~

June

02 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena*~

04 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse*~

05 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse*~

07 Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena*~

08 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena*~

10 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center*~

11 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paint Arena*~

13 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center*~

14 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live*~

July

06 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center^!

08 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena^!

09 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center^!

11 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center^!

13 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena^!

16 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena^

19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum^

20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum^

22 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center^

24 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena^!

25 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum^!

27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena^!

29 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center^!

30 – St Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center^!

August

02 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center^!

*With Support Bloc Party

^With Support from Foals

!With Support from The Linda Lindas

~With Support from Genesis Owusu

+Festival Performance

=Supporting Taylor Swift

