Parquet Courts Share Claymation Video for Second Sympathy for Life Single, "Black Widow Spider"

Parquet Courts have offered up another sneak peek at their forthcoming album Sympathy for Life (Oct. 22, Rough Trade), “Black Widow Spider.” The Brooklyn rockers have also announced a spring 2022 North American tour in support of their LP.

The follow-up to acclaimed lead track “Walking at a Downtown Pace,” “Black Widow Spider” has bluesy undertones and electro-rock overtones, with heavily distorted guitar licks leading the way. A. Savage’s lyrics are bruised, yet direct: “I’m tryin’ to forget about someone I love / I’m tryin’ to leave a person behind / I’m tryin’ not to think about someone dear / but tryin’ doesn’t work sometimes.” The band’s method of improvising on tape, then cutting up and rearranging those instrumentals results here in jammy, danceable verses, though the choruses, in which Savage invites the titular arachnid in, are oddly muted, perhaps in reflection of his despair.

“I told [producer] Rodaidh McDonald that I wanted to find a sound that was equal parts Can, Canned Heat and This Heat,” says Savage of the song. “He was really into that and probably took some glee in having such a bizarre challenge.”

Director and animator Shayne Ehman says of the “Black Widow Spider” video, “We were inspired by the claymation master Art Clokey. I wanted the video to feel like it was shot in the 1950s and so I used very old lenses. One was a brass projection lens from the 1860s and another was radioactive.”

Check it out below and see Parquet Courts' complete tour itinerary further down, with new dates in bold.

Parquet Courts Tour Dates:

September

18 – Augustine, FL @ Sing Out Loud Festival

22 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre &

24 – Marfa, TX @ Trans-Pecos Festival

26 – Accord, NY @ Woodsist Festival

October

02 – Tampa, FL @ Gasparilla Music Festival

28 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom ^

29 – Richmond, VA @ The National ^

30 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar ^

31 – Lancaster, PA @ Tellus360 ^

November

03 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground !

04 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre !

05 – Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts !

06 – Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony !

15 – Dallas, TX @ Studio at the Factory

17 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

19 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheatre

21 – Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital Music Festival

February 2022

27 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel *

28 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre *

March 2022

02 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse *

03 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn *

04 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom *

05 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant *

07 – Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall *

08 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room *

10 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue *

11 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall *

12 – Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre *

13 – Detroit, MI @ MOCAD *

15 – Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre *

16 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre *

17 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre *

18 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre *

31 – Boston, MA @ Royale #

April 2022

01 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel $

02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel #

04 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club #

05 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore %

22 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox at the Market

23 – Vancouver, BC @ The Imperial

25 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

27 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

28 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern Theatre

29 – Pomona, CA @ The Glass House

30 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

May 2022

21 – Paris, FR @ La Trianon

22 – Antwerp, BE @ Trix

24 – Cologne, DE @ Stollwerck

25 – Berlin, DE @ Heimathafen Neukölln

27 – Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefährlich

28 – Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje

30 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

31 – Lille, FR @ Le Grand Mix

June 2022

01 – Lyon, FR @ Epicerie Moderne

03 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

08 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk

09 – London, UK @ Brixton O2 Academy

11 – Dublin, IE @ Helix

12 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

13 – Leeds, UK @ Stylus

15 – Glasgow, UK @ The Barrowland Ballroom

16 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute

(& supporting Portugal. The Man)

(^ w/ P.E.)

(! w/ Public Practice)

(* w/ Mdou Moctar)

(# w/ Hailu Mergia)

(% w/ Sun Ra Arkestra)

($ w/ Yu Su)