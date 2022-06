Our second issue of Paste was twice as big as the first—132 pages packed with writing about music, but also movies, television, books, This American Life and travel. This was our first issue with José Reyes as art director, a partnership that would continue through all the remaining 62 issues of Paste.

• Listen to Paste Sampler #2

• Aimee Mann

• Steve Earle

• Indigo Girls

• Ani DiFranco

• Emmylou Harris

• Buffy the Vampire Slayer

• Ira Glass

• Flaming Lips: Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robot review