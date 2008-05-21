Paste Internships: How to Apply

Paste Magazine offers remote internships in our editorial, social media and design departments. Internships are full time (30-40 hrs per week), with some part-time slots available, and offered year-round to both current students and recent graduates. A one-time $500 stipend will be provided to all interns at the completion of their internship.

EDITORIAL: Interns are primarily responsible for assisting Paste’s editorial staff with the day-to-day tasks of running the website. These include writing news, pitching features and collaborating on lists, as well as occasional administrative tasks or help with social-media accounts. Basic HTML skills are a plus but not required. Please include any specific sections you are interested in applying for in your cover letter (Music, Movies, TV, Games, Comedy).

SOCIAL MEDIA: Social media interns help manage all of Paste’s social media platforms (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) and assist in editorial promotion. Depending on qualifications, social media interns may have opportunities to write for the website. We are looking for candidates who are plugged in and understand the potential value of a viral tweet or reddit post.

DESIGN: Interns are responsible for the creation of effective and impactful designs for the website and other special projects. Interns work closely with Paste’s marketing and editorial teams to create infographics, advertising material and other digital content for the magazine. This position requires proficiency in the Adobe Creative Suite including Illustrator and Photoshop. Applicants with their own copies of the Adobe Creative Suite are preferred. Experience with illustration and web design is a plus. (Note: We do not offer web design, photography, or IT internships).

All interns work closely with members of their respective departments and are encouraged to participate in creative collaboration with members of the staff via email, Slack and weekly video calls throughout their time at Paste.

How to Apply

Applications for internships are taken on a rolling basis. Spring internships run January through May. Summer internships run May through August. Fall internships run August through December.

More questions? Read our [FAQs].

Deadline for Spring 2021 internships (January through May, or as school schedule allows) is Nov. 13. Emailed applications must be received by 11:59 PM on the day of the deadline. No application materials will be accepted for a given term after that term’s deadline has passed. However, you are welcome to apply for any upcoming terms.

All applicants should submit a resume (please note GPA) in addition to a cover letter (addressed to Paste editor-in-chief Josh Jackson) listing previous relevant experience and addressing the following questions:

Are you most interested in editorial, social media or design? If editorial, what sections of Paste are you most interested in covering?What are your career goals?Why do you want to intern with Paste?What do you hope to get out of your internship experience?

Editorial applicants: Include three examples of your writing, preferably published clips.

Design applicants: Include five recent examples of your print and/or graphic design work, or a link to a portfolio.

Social media applicants: Describe your social media experience and strengths in social media promotion.

Note: Clips should be attached as .doc, .rtf or .pdf file types. Images should be attached as .jpg or .gif file types. Links to clips are accepted.

Application materials may be emailed to internships@pastemagazine.com