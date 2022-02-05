Paste Studio at Gem & Jam

The Paste Studio is in sunny Tucson, Arizona this weekend for the Gem & Jam Festival. Brad Wagner and Juan Soria are recording Paste Sessions at the Pima County Fairgrounds. You can live-stream each of the performances or check them out on demand at our Youtube and Facebook channels, as well as right here on PasteMagazine.com. Here’s the full lineup (all times MST):

4pm MST – Rising Appalachia

6:30pm MST – Lotus

2pm MST – Moontricks

3:30pm MST – Dirtwire

6pm MST – Tauk

8:30pm MST – Jimkata

12pm – CAPYAC

2pm – Hot Buttered Rum

3:45pm – The Brothers Comatose

8pm – SunSquabi