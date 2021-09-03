Paste Studio at Napa Valley: Sept 3-5

Paste Studio on the Road heads west today for three days at the Dos Colinas estate in Napa Valley. The sessions are co-presented by the three brands associated with the Hills family: Dos Colinas Olive Oil (we’ll be within a stone’s throw of the old-growth olive trees on the estate, responsible for the Dos Colinas Extra Virgin Olive Oil and balsamic glaze), along with Grgich Hills wines and Atrium Cannabis.

Each of the following sessions will be live-streamed on our Youtube and Facebook channels, as well as right here on PasteMagazine.com, where you’ll be able to go back and listen to all of your favorites whenever you like.

Here’s the lineup (all times PST):



12:00pm – Juan Luqui

2:00pm – Scott Guberman

5:00pm – So Much Light

7:00pm – Jealous Zelig



12:00pm – Spafford

2:00pm – Bruce Cockburn

3:30pm – The Stone Foxes

5:00pm – The Last Bandoleros

7:00pm – JMSEY



12:00pm – JJ Wilde

2:00pm – Destroy Boys

5:00pm – Wax Owls

7:00pm – Hobo Johnson

Learn more about each artist and check out the live-streams below:

Originally from Buenos Aires and currently based in Los Angeles, Juan Luqui has composed music for orchestras, television and film (Narcos, The Last of Us). He also produces other musicians and performs on his own and as his alter-ego audio-visual project Cacique Torcido.

Bay Area keyboardist Scott Guberman began playing with Phil Lesh and Friends in 2015 and fronts his own band Scott Guberman & Friends, playing his own psychedelic originals alongside Grateful Dead covers.

Damien Verrett (aka So Much Light) released his debut EP on Anti- Records back in 2016 and the Northern Californian has been deconstructing his own mix of pop, electronica and R&B since then.

Bay Area seven-piece Jealous Zelig first played Napa’s Bottle Rock Fest in 2016 and return this year with their soulful jazz.

Arizona jam band Spafford has released more live albums (seven) than studio LPs (five), and that speaks to the experience that is a Spafford concert—something you may have encountered at any number of festivals in the last few years.

A lifelong activist and environmentalist, Bruce Cockburn released his first album 51 years ago, the self-titled Bruce Cockburn after playing in Canadian bands The Children, The Esquires, The Flying Circus and 3’s a Crowd. After a series of Juno Awards and hits in Canada, he found broader success with his 1979 album Dancing in the Dragon’s Jaws and its single “Wondering Where the Lions Are,” through his politically progressive albums of the 1980s and T Bone Burnett-produced albums of the 1990s. Crowing Ignites from 2019 was the 26th of his career. This will be his second performance for the Paste Studio cameras.

San Francisco blues rock band The Stone Foxes met during high school and attended San Francisco State University together. Since then, they’ve opened for groups like The Black Keys and Cage the Elephant and ZZ Top, releasing six full-length albums over their career.

Tex-Mex quartet The Last Bandoleros released their debut San Antonio in 2018 and followed it up with last year’s Live from Texas.

South London native James Cavern moved to Sacramento, Calif., as a teenager. After performing on NBC’s The Voice, he changed his stage name to Jmsey and joined Hobo Johnson’s band, The Lovemakers, in addition to playing his own music.

Ontario singer/songwriter JJ Wilde debuted at the top of Canada’s rock charts with her single “The Rush” in 2019. And this year, she became the first woman in a quarter century to win the Juno for Rock Album of the Year with her first full-length, Ruthless.

Northern California punk trio Destroy Boys will release their third LP Open Mouth on Oct. 8. Guitarist/vocalists Violet Mayugba and Alexia Roditis have been playing together since 2015, adding Narsai Malik on drums three years later. You can find their music on more than 20,000 user-made Tik Tok videos, part of the reason its been streamed more than 60 million times.

Los Angeles folk-pop trio Wax Owls is led by multi-instrumentalist Gerry Hirschfeld, who has written for and toured with Willie Nelson, among many others. Drummer Chris Tsaganeas and bassist Randell Adams are no strangers to the music scene either, having toured nationally with several other bands.

Born Frank Lopes Jr., Hobo Johnson has been performing hip hop since the age of 15, releasing his debut Hobo Johnsons 94 Corolla in 2015. He gained prominence in 2018 with his viral NPR Tiny Desk Session, and has already put out two albums this year, The Revenge of Hobo Johnson and Hobo Johnson Alienates His Fanbase.