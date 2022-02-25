Paste Studio at Winter Wondergrass

By Josh Jackson  |  February 25, 2022  |  12:12pm
Music Features Paste Studio
Paste Studio at Winter Wondergrass

The Paste Studio is in snowy Steamboat Springs, Colo., this weekend for Winter Wondergrass. Brad Wagner and Juan Soria are recording Paste Sessions in the middle of a skier’s paradise. You can live-stream each of the performances or check them out on demand at our Youtube and Facebook channels, as well as right here on PasteMagazine.com. Here’s the full lineup (all times MST):

Friday, Feb. 25

5pm MST – Chris Jacbos
7pm MST – Drunken Hearts

Saturday, Feb. 26

1pm MST – Kitchen Dwellers
3pm MST – The Ghost of Paul Revere
5pm MST – Dustbowl Revival
7pm MST – Drunken Hearts

Sunday, Feb. 27

1pm – Yonder Mountain String Band
3pm – The Wood Brothers
5pm – Lindsay Lou

