Paste Studio at Winter Wondergrass

The Paste Studio is in snowy Steamboat Springs, Colo., this weekend for Winter Wondergrass. Brad Wagner and Juan Soria are recording Paste Sessions in the middle of a skier’s paradise. You can live-stream each of the performances or check them out on demand at our Youtube and Facebook channels, as well as right here on PasteMagazine.com. Here’s the full lineup (all times MST):

5pm MST – Chris Jacbos

7pm MST – Drunken Hearts

1pm MST – Kitchen Dwellers

3pm MST – The Ghost of Paul Revere

5pm MST – Dustbowl Revival

7pm MST – Drunken Hearts

1pm – Yonder Mountain String Band

3pm – The Wood Brothers

5pm – Lindsay Lou