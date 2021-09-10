Paste Studio on the Road at the Moon River Festival: 9/11-9/12

Paste Studio on the Road will be in Chattanooga this weekend for the Moon River Festival. Nine of the fest’s acts will be performing for our cameras, including Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors, plus the Indigo Girls, Taylor Goldsmith of Dawes, the Rebirth Brass Band and American Aquarium. Holcomb founded Moon River in his hometown of Memphis in 2014 before expanding the festival and moving to Coolidge Park in downtown Chattanooga in 2018. The Paste Studio will be set up at the Chattanooga Theatre Centre. Big thanks to our Paste Studio sponsor SweetWater Brewing Company, who will be keeping us supplied with beer and hard seltzer.

Each of the following sessions will be live-streamed on our Youtube and Facebook channels, as well as right here on PasteMagazine.com, where you’ll be able to go back and listen to all of your favorites whenever you like.

Here’s the lineup (all times ET):

12:00pm – Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors

1:30pm – Mipso

3:00pm – Rebirth Brass Band

4:30pm – The National Parks

6:00pm – Taylor Goldsmith of Dawes

11:00am – Overcoats

12:30pm – Madison Cunningham

2:00pm – The Indigo Girls

3:30pm – American Aquarium

Learn more about each artist and check out the live-streams below:

Moon River founder Drew Holcomb began recording as a solo artist in 2005, before joining forces with his band the Neighbors—currently Nathan Dugger (guitar, keys) and Rich Brinsfield (bass), releasing more than a dozen studio and live LPs in that time. His latest release is the single “Feels Like Home,” recorded with wife Ellie (a former member of the Neighbors), the result of a 500-mile RV trip around Tennessee as part of the state’s “For the Love of Tennessee, Travel Safe” initiative.

Wood Robinson, Libby Rodenbough, Jacob Sharp and Joseph Terrell formed bluegrass quartet Mipso in Chapel Hill, N.C., in 2013. They’ve been a folk festival staple ever since, releasing five albums, including a self-titled LP last fall. Thanks to singles like “People Change,” the band gets over 1 million listens on Spotify each month.

New Orleans iconic Rebirth Brass Band have won a Grammy, appeared often in HBO’s Tremé and even got a beer brewed in their honor. Brothers Keith and “Tuba Phil” Frazier have kept the band going strong since 1983, releasing 11 albums and playing thousands of shows.

Frontman Brady Parks debuted his indie-folk band the National Parks in Provo, Utah, in 2013. The band celebrated its fourth album Wildflower last year with a unique “campfire tour.”

Taylor Goldsmith formed the L.A. indie-rock band Dawes in 2009 after the dissolution of his post-punk outfit Simon Dawes. Since then he’s played with everyone from Detla Spirit’s Matt Vasquez and Deer Tick’s John McCauley in the supergroup Middle Brother to backing up Jackson Browne, John Fogerty and his wife Mandy Moore.

Hana Elion and JJ Mitchell make up Brooklyn indie-pop duo Overcoats. Since their debut self-titled EP in 2015, they’ve released two full-length albums and are back with a new EP this year, Used to Be Scared of the Dark.

California native Madison Cunningham received a Grammy nomination for her 2019 album Who Are You Now. The Americana singer/songwriter performed as part of the Live from Here band with Chris Thile and with Andrew Bird’s touring band before breaking out on her own.

Amy Ray and Emily Saliers are icons. The Atlanta duo have influenced a generation of folk artists with both their music and political activism since winning a Grammy Award for their 1989 self-titled album. They recorded their 15th studio Look Long in Wiltshire, England, before releasing it last year.

BJ Barham formed North Carolina alt-country band American Aquarium in 2006, releasing 11 albums since then, including one of my favorite albums of last year Lamentations, which Barham calls, “a lament for a broken America and all the things that lead a human being to doubting something.”