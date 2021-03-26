Paste Studio on the Road: Los Angeles 3/29 - Vintage Trouble, Night Beats, Scarypoolparty

By Josh Jackson  |  March 29, 2021  |  11:03am
Paste Studio is on the road this week, streaming from The Hotel Cafe in Hollywood. We’ve invited some of Los Angeles’s finest musical artists to perform for our audience, live here at PasteMagazine.com, as well as on our YouTube channel and Facebook page. We’ll be taking every precaution to create a safe environment for our artists and staff. Expect the same exceptional quality you’d find from our historic sessions, and look for Paste Studio on the Road to visit a city near you later this year.

12pm PT/3pm ET – Vintage Trouble

We’ve been fans of these masters of rock and soul since their 2011 debut. Lead singer Ty Taylor is a born showman with one of the most powerful voices working today. The LA quartet has proved they can command an arena stage, opening for The Who, Dave Matthews Band, Bon Jovi and AC/DC.

Also, check out their performance at Paste’s SXSW party in 2012.

2:30pm PT/5:30pm ET – Night Beats

Danny “Lee Blackwell” Rajan Billingsley started his psychedelic garage-rock project Night Beats in Seattle in 2009. He’s since released four studio albums, most recently Myth of a Man, co-produced by the Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach and released on Heavenly Records.

5pm PT/8pm ET – Scarypoolparty

Alejandro Aranda is an American Idol runner-up who performed mostly his own Scarypoolparty originals on the show’s 17th season. A musical omnivore, his compositions blend his influences from classical to R&B to metal.

Watch his 2019 Paste Studio performance below:

7:30pm PT/10:30pm ET – Sunny War

Folk-punk musician and activist Sunny War just released her latest album Simple Syrup on Friday, which comes on the heels of an NPR Tiny Desk concert, launching the LA chapter of nonprofit Food Not Bombs and being active in the city’s Black Lives Matter protests.

Here’s the full lineup (all times PDT) with more acts to be announced shortly:

March 29

12pm – Vintage Trouble
2:30pm – Night Beats
5:00pm – Scarypoolparty
7:30pm – Sunny War

March 30

12:00pm – Nick Waterhouse
3:30pm – Lee Pardini
5:00pm – La Santa Cecilia
7:30pm – Pearl Charles

March 31

12:00pm – Rozzi
2:30pm – The Driver Era
5:00pm – Cory Henry
7:30pm – Run River North

April 1

12:00pm – Girlpool
2:30pm – Sir Sly
5:00pm – Jensen McRae
7:30pm – Sons of Silver

April 2

12:00pm – Moon vs Sun
2:30pm – Fences

April 3

2:30pm – Debi Nova
5:00pm – Azure Ray
7:30pm – Joyce Manor

April 4

12:00pm – Josh Radnor
2:30pm – Natalie Bergman
5:00pm – Cary Brothers
7:30pm – Jeff Rosenstock

