Paste Studio on the Road: Los Angeles 3/29 - Vintage Trouble, Night Beats, Scarypoolparty

Paste Studio is on the road this week, streaming from The Hotel Cafe in Hollywood. We’ve invited some of Los Angeles’s finest musical artists to perform for our audience, live here at PasteMagazine.com, as well as on our YouTube channel and Facebook page. We’ll be taking every precaution to create a safe environment for our artists and staff. Expect the same exceptional quality you’d find from our historic sessions, and look for Paste Studio on the Road to visit a city near you later this year.

We’ve been fans of these masters of rock and soul since their 2011 debut. Lead singer Ty Taylor is a born showman with one of the most powerful voices working today. The LA quartet has proved they can command an arena stage, opening for The Who, Dave Matthews Band, Bon Jovi and AC/DC.

Also, check out their performance at Paste’s SXSW party in 2012.

Danny “Lee Blackwell” Rajan Billingsley started his psychedelic garage-rock project Night Beats in Seattle in 2009. He’s since released four studio albums, most recently Myth of a Man, co-produced by the Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach and released on Heavenly Records.

Alejandro Aranda is an American Idol runner-up who performed mostly his own Scarypoolparty originals on the show’s 17th season. A musical omnivore, his compositions blend his influences from classical to R&B to metal.

Watch his 2019 Paste Studio performance below:

Folk-punk musician and activist Sunny War just released her latest album Simple Syrup on Friday, which comes on the heels of an NPR Tiny Desk concert, launching the LA chapter of nonprofit Food Not Bombs and being active in the city’s Black Lives Matter protests.

Here’s the full lineup (all times PDT) with more acts to be announced shortly:

12pm – Vintage Trouble

2:30pm – Night Beats

5:00pm – Scarypoolparty

7:30pm – Sunny War

12:00pm – Nick Waterhouse

3:30pm – Lee Pardini

5:00pm – La Santa Cecilia

7:30pm – Pearl Charles

12:00pm – Rozzi

2:30pm – The Driver Era

5:00pm – Cory Henry

7:30pm – Run River North

12:00pm – Girlpool

2:30pm – Sir Sly

5:00pm – Jensen McRae

7:30pm – Sons of Silver

12:00pm – Moon vs Sun

2:30pm – Fences

2:30pm – Debi Nova

5:00pm – Azure Ray

7:30pm – Joyce Manor

12:00pm – Josh Radnor

2:30pm – Natalie Bergman

5:00pm – Cary Brothers

7:30pm – Jeff Rosenstock