Paste Studio on the Road: Los Angeles 3/30 - Nick Waterhouse, Lee Pardini, La Santa Cecilia, Pearl Charles

Paste Studio is on the road this week, streaming from The Hotel Cafe in Hollywood. We’ve invited some of Los Angeles’s finest musical artists to perform for our audience, live here at PasteMagazine.com, as well as on our YouTube channel and Facebook page. We’ll be taking every precaution to create a safe environment for our artists and staff. Expect the same exceptional quality you’d find from our historic sessions, and look for Paste Studio on the Road to visit a city near you later this year.

With four studio albums under his belt, rockabilly/soul singer Nick Waterhouse has carved his own path. He released his latest self-titled LP in 2019.

Lee Pardini has been Dawes’ keyboardist since 2016 and has performed with everyone from Roger Waters to Phil Lesh. A graduate of the Manhattan School of Music with a degree in Jazz Piano, he released his first solo jazz album, Homebodies in Februrary.

Grammy-winning quartet La Santa Cecilia plays a variety of Latin styles, including cumbia, bossa nova and boleros. They released their seventh, self-titled album in 2019.

Singer/songwriter Pearl Charles has updated the 20th century sounds of L.A. with a her own unique modern blend of pscyh-pop. You might want to put on your dance shoes for this one. Or roller skates. Spinning disco ball optional.

Here’s the full lineup (all times PDT):

12pm – Vintage Trouble

2:30pm – Night Beats

5:00pm – Scarypoolparty

7:30pm – Sunny War

12:00pm – Nick Waterhouse

2:30pm – Lee Pardini

5:00pm – La Santa Cecilia

7:30pm – Pearl Charles

12:00pm – Rozzi

2:30pm – The Driver Era

5:00pm – Cory Henry

7:30pm – Run River North

12:00pm – Girlpool

2:30pm – Sir Sly

5:00pm – Jensen McRae

7:30pm – Sons of Silver

12:00pm – Moon vs Sun

2:30pm – Fences

2:30pm – Debi Nova

5:00pm – Azure Ray

7:30pm – Joyce Manor

12:00pm – Josh Radnor

2:30pm – Natalie Bergman

5:00pm – Cary Brothers

7:30pm – Jeff Rosenstock