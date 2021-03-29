Paste Studio on the Road: Los Angeles 3/30 - Nick Waterhouse, Lee Pardini, La Santa Cecilia, Pearl Charles

By Josh Jackson  |  March 30, 2021  |  9:30am
Pearl Charles photo courtesy of the artist Music Features Paste Studio
Share Tweet Submit Pin
Paste Studio on the Road: Los Angeles 3/30 - Nick Waterhouse, Lee Pardini, La Santa Cecilia, Pearl Charles

Paste Studio is on the road this week, streaming from The Hotel Cafe in Hollywood. We’ve invited some of Los Angeles’s finest musical artists to perform for our audience, live here at PasteMagazine.com, as well as on our YouTube channel and Facebook page. We’ll be taking every precaution to create a safe environment for our artists and staff. Expect the same exceptional quality you’d find from our historic sessions, and look for Paste Studio on the Road to visit a city near you later this year.

12pm PT/3pm ET – Nick Waterhouse

With four studio albums under his belt, rockabilly/soul singer Nick Waterhouse has carved his own path. He released his latest self-titled LP in 2019.

Watch his 2019 performance at the Paste Studio in New York:

2:30pm PT/5:30pm ET – Lee Pardini

Lee Pardini has been Dawes’ keyboardist since 2016 and has performed with everyone from Roger Waters to Phil Lesh. A graduate of the Manhattan School of Music with a degree in Jazz Piano, he released his first solo jazz album, Homebodies in Februrary.

5pm PT/8pm ET – La Santa Cecilia

Grammy-winning quartet La Santa Cecilia plays a variety of Latin styles, including cumbia, bossa nova and boleros. They released their seventh, self-titled album in 2019.

Watch the band’s 2019 performance at the Paste Studio in New York:

7:30pm PT/10:30pm ET – Pearl Charles

Singer/songwriter Pearl Charles has updated the 20th century sounds of L.A. with a her own unique modern blend of pscyh-pop. You might want to put on your dance shoes for this one. Or roller skates. Spinning disco ball optional.

Here’s the full lineup (all times PDT):

March 29

12pm – Vintage Trouble
2:30pm – Night Beats
5:00pm – Scarypoolparty
7:30pm – Sunny War

March 30

12:00pm – Nick Waterhouse
2:30pm – Lee Pardini
5:00pm – La Santa Cecilia
7:30pm – Pearl Charles

March 31

12:00pm – Rozzi
2:30pm – The Driver Era
5:00pm – Cory Henry
7:30pm – Run River North

April 1

12:00pm – Girlpool
2:30pm – Sir Sly
5:00pm – Jensen McRae
7:30pm – Sons of Silver

April 2

12:00pm – Moon vs Sun
2:30pm – Fences

April 3

2:30pm – Debi Nova
5:00pm – Azure Ray
7:30pm – Joyce Manor

April 4

12:00pm – Josh Radnor
2:30pm – Natalie Bergman
5:00pm – Cary Brothers
7:30pm – Jeff Rosenstock

Tags
Also in Music