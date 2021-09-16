Paste Studio on the Road: Nashville (9/19-9/26)

Paste Studio on the Road will be back in our recent home-away-from-home of Nashville all this week. Music City will be living up to its name all week, between the AMERICANAFEST and the Pilgrimage Music Festival, and Paste will set up in a few spots around town, recording more than 30 artists from Nashville and those in town for the festivities.

We’ll start out with three days at 3 Sirens—a secret studio somewhere in East Nashville that also serves as a record label, a collective of musicians and artists, and a unique artistic vision of The Grahams. Founded in 2018, it’s already hosted the likes of Margo Price, JD McPherson and Hayes Carl, and this week it’ll host a dozen more artists in the Paste Studio, including Lily Hiatt, SUSTO and Birdtalker.

Then it’s back to our old stomping grounds at Jaan’s House, the “experiential artist-hostel” where we recorded bands last May. It’s also a multi-purpose venue—an AirBnB, artist’s retreat, performance space and listening room. We’re once again sponsored by our friends at SHOWX, a free app relaunching this October, built to help independent musicians address some of the major challenges of the post-COVID, streaming-centric era. You Can pre-register for it now.

And we’ll close out with a day at the Pilgrimage Music Festival, lineup to be announced.

Each of the following sessions will be live-streamed on our Youtube and Facebook channels, as well as right here on PasteMagazine.com, where you’ll be able to go back and listen to all of your favorites whenever you like.

Here’s the lineup (all times CDT):

12pm – Tré Burt

2pm – Elenowen

5pm – Allie Dunn

7pm – O.N.E. The Duo

12pm – Sean McConnell

2pm – The Delevantes

5pm – Lily Hiatt

7pm – The Grahams

8:30pm – Brandy Zdan

12pm – Braison Cyrus

2pm – Birdtalker

5pm – Ida Mae

7pm – SUSTO

10:30am – Kieffer Sutherland

12:00pm – Anna Tivel

2pm – Hayes Carll

5pm – TK & the Holy Know-Nothings

7pm – Jill Andrews

12:00pm – Riley Downing

2pm – AHI

5pm – Keb’ Mo’

7pm – Maggie Rose

8:30pm – Caitlin Rose

12:00pm – Southern Avenue

2pm – Dave Hause

5pm – Suzanne Santo

8:30pm – Robben Ford

12:00pm – John Craigie

2pm – Matt Costa

5pm – Matthew Folwer

7pm – Leigh Nash

TBD