Paste Studio on the Road: Nashville 11/30 - Lera Lynn, Birds of Chicago, Lilly Hiatt, Aaron Lee Tasjan

Paste Studio is on the road this week, streaming from the Instrumenthead Live studio in Nashville. We’ve invited 28 of Nashville’s finest musical artists to perform for our audience, live here at PasteMagazine.com, as well as on our YouTube channel and Facebook page.

We’ll be taking every precaution to create a safe environment for our artists and staff. Expect the same exceptional quality you’d find from our sessions at the Paste Studios in New York and Atlanta, and look for Paste Studio on the Road to visit a city near you in 2021.

We begin on Monday with four sessions, beginning with Athens, Ga. native Lera Lynn, back with her first album in four years, the brand-new On My Own. Tune in at at 12pm CT, 1pm ET below or watch on demand afterwards.

At 3pm CT/4pm ET, we have Birds of Chicago, the husband-and-wife duo of JT Nero and Allison Russell, originally from Chicago and Montreal, respectively.

For a dinnertime concert, tune in at 6pm CT/7pm ET and watch singer/songwriter Lilly Hiatt. The Nashville native released her fourth album Walking Proof earlier this year.

Aaron Lee Tasjan will finish Day 1 at 9pm CT/10pm ET. The Nashville transplant has been releasing music since 2008, most recently last year’s Karma For Cheap: Reincarnated.

Here’s the rest of the week’s lineup (all times CST):

12pm – Lera Lynn

3pm – Birds of Chicago

6pm – Lilly Hiatt

9pm – Aaron Lee Tasjan

12pm – The War And Treaty

3pm – Sierra Hull

6pm – Brendan Benson

9pm – Jaime Wyatt

3pm – The Lone Bellow

6pm – Tenille Townes

9pm – A.J. Croce

12pm – Kip Moore

3pm – Margaret Glaspy

6pm – Rodney Crowell

9pm – Caylee Hammack

12pm – Ruston Kelly

3pm – Thad Cockrell

6pm – Molly Tuttle

9pm – Larkin Poe

12pm – Ron Gallo

3pm – Amanda Shires

6pm – Moon Taxi

9pm – Langhorne Slim

12pm – Lady A

3pm – The SteelDrivers

6pm – Maggie Rose