Paste Studio on the Road: Nashville 12/1 - The War and Treaty, Sierra Hull, Brendan Benson, Jaime Wyatt

Paste Studio is on the road this week, streaming from the Instrumenthead Live studio in Nashville. We’ve invited 28 of Nashville’s finest musical artists to perform for our audience, live here at PasteMagazine.com, as well as on our YouTube channel and Facebook page.
We’ll be taking every precaution to create a safe environment for our artists and staff. Expect the same exceptional quality you’d find from our sessions at the Paste Studios in New York and Atlanta, and look for Paste Studio on the Road to visit a city near you in 2021.
Day Two kicks off at 12pm CT/1pm ET with the War and Treaty. The husband-and-wife Americana duo of Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Blount released their third album this year, Hearts Town.
At 3pm CT/4pm ET, bluegrass artist Sierra Hull takes the stage. The singer/songwriter/mandolin player has been putting out records since she was 13, most recently this year’s 25 Trips.
She’ll be followed by Brendan Benson at 6pm CT/7pm ET. In addition to his work with Jack White in The Raconteurs and his producing and engineering work, he’s got seven solo albums under his belt, including this year’s Dear Life.
At 9pm CT/10pm ET, Jaime Wyatt finishes Day 2. Outlaw country lives on in the work of the Washington state native and recent Nashville transplant. Her latest album Neon Cross was released by New West Records in May.
Here’s the rest of the week’s lineup (all times CST):
12pm – Lera Lynn
3pm – Birds of Chicago
6pm – Lilly Hiatt
9pm – Aaron Lee Tasjan
6pm – Tenille Townes
9pm – A.J. Croce
12pm – Kip Moore
3pm – Margaret Glaspy
6pm – Rodney Crowell
9pm – Caylee Hammack
12pm – Ruston Kelly
3pm – Thad Cockrell
6pm – Molly Tuttle
9pm – Larkin Poe
12pm – Ron Gallo
3pm – Amanda Shires
6pm – Moon Taxi
9pm – Langhorne Slim
12pm – Lady A
3pm – The SteelDrivers
6pm – Maggie Rose