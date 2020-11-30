Paste Studio on the Road: Nashville 12/1 - The War and Treaty, Sierra Hull, Brendan Benson, Jaime Wyatt

Paste Studio is on the road this week, streaming from the Instrumenthead Live studio in Nashville. We’ve invited 28 of Nashville’s finest musical artists to perform for our audience, live here at PasteMagazine.com, as well as on our YouTube channel and Facebook page.

We’ll be taking every precaution to create a safe environment for our artists and staff. Expect the same exceptional quality you’d find from our sessions at the Paste Studios in New York and Atlanta, and look for Paste Studio on the Road to visit a city near you in 2021.

Day Two kicks off at 12pm CT/1pm ET with the War and Treaty. The husband-and-wife Americana duo of Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Blount released their third album this year, Hearts Town.

At 3pm CT/4pm ET, bluegrass artist Sierra Hull takes the stage. The singer/songwriter/mandolin player has been putting out records since she was 13, most recently this year’s 25 Trips.

She’ll be followed by Brendan Benson at 6pm CT/7pm ET. In addition to his work with Jack White in The Raconteurs and his producing and engineering work, he’s got seven solo albums under his belt, including this year’s Dear Life.

At 9pm CT/10pm ET, Jaime Wyatt finishes Day 2. Outlaw country lives on in the work of the Washington state native and recent Nashville transplant. Her latest album Neon Cross was released by New West Records in May.

Here’s the rest of the week’s lineup (all times CST):

12pm – Lera Lynn

3pm – Birds of Chicago

6pm – Lilly Hiatt

9pm – Aaron Lee Tasjan

12pm – The War And Treaty

3pm – Sierra Hull

6pm – Brendan Benson

9pm – Jaime Wyatt

6pm – Tenille Townes

9pm – A.J. Croce

12pm – Kip Moore

3pm – Margaret Glaspy

6pm – Rodney Crowell

9pm – Caylee Hammack

12pm – Ruston Kelly

3pm – Thad Cockrell

6pm – Molly Tuttle

9pm – Larkin Poe

12pm – Ron Gallo

3pm – Amanda Shires

6pm – Moon Taxi

9pm – Langhorne Slim

12pm – Lady A

3pm – The SteelDrivers

6pm – Maggie Rose