Paste Studio on the Road: Nashville - Pile, Oliver Wood, The Lighthouse and the Whaler, John Hiatt + Jerry Douglas

By Josh Jackson  |  May 20, 2021  |  10:00am
Oliver Wood photo courtesy of the artist
The Paste Studio is back in Nashville this week, streaming 28 sessions live from Jaan’s House, co-presented by our friends at SHOWX. It’s such a gift to be around live music.

Follow along on our Youtube and Facebook channels, as well as right here on PasteMagazine.com, where you’ll be able to go back and listen to all of your favorites whenever you like.

12pm CT/1pm ET – Pile

2:30pm CT/3:30pm ET – Oliver Wood

5pm CT/6pm ET – The Lighthouse and the Whaler

7:30pm CT/8:30pm ET – John Hiatt and Jerry Douglas

Here’s the lineup (all times CST):

May 17

12:00pm – Lawrence Rothman w/Amanda Shires
2:30pm – Valerie June
5:00pm – Nicole Atkins
7:30pm – JD Simo

May 18

12:00pm – Brent Cobb
2:30pm – Aubrie Sellers and Jade Jackson
5:00pm – The Steel Woods
7:30pm – Seryn

May 19

12:00pm – Charlie Worsham
2:30pm – Dan Tyminski
5:00pm – David Cook
7:30pm – Steve Cropper

May 20

12:00pm – Pile
2:30pm – Oliver Wood
5:00pm – The Lighthouse and the Whaler
7:30pm – John Hiatt and Jerry Douglas

May 21

12:00pm – Dillon Carmichael
2:30pm – Sierra Ferrell
5:00pm – Elizabeth Cook
7:30pm – Todd Snider

May 22

12:00pm – Mat Kerney
2:30pm – Allison Russell
5:00pm – Briston Maroney
7:30pm – The New Respects

May 23

12:00pm – Amythyst Kiah
2:30pm – Anna Rose
5:00pm – Cordovas
7:30pm – Caroline Jones

