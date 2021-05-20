Paste Studio on the Road: Nashville - Pile, Oliver Wood, The Lighthouse and the Whaler, John Hiatt + Jerry Douglas

The Paste Studio is back in Nashville this week, streaming 28 sessions live from Jaan’s House, co-presented by our friends at SHOWX. It’s such a gift to be around live music.

Follow along on our Youtube and Facebook channels, as well as right here on PasteMagazine.com, where you’ll be able to go back and listen to all of your favorites whenever you like.

Here’s the lineup (all times CST):

12:00pm – Lawrence Rothman w/Amanda Shires

2:30pm – Valerie June

5:00pm – Nicole Atkins

7:30pm – JD Simo

12:00pm – Brent Cobb

2:30pm – Aubrie Sellers and Jade Jackson

5:00pm – The Steel Woods

7:30pm – Seryn

12:00pm – Charlie Worsham

2:30pm – Dan Tyminski

5:00pm – David Cook

7:30pm – Steve Cropper

12:00pm – Pile

2:30pm – Oliver Wood

5:00pm – The Lighthouse and the Whaler

7:30pm – John Hiatt and Jerry Douglas

12:00pm – Dillon Carmichael

2:30pm – Sierra Ferrell

5:00pm – Elizabeth Cook

7:30pm – Todd Snider

12:00pm – Mat Kerney

2:30pm – Allison Russell

5:00pm – Briston Maroney

7:30pm – The New Respects

12:00pm – Amythyst Kiah

2:30pm – Anna Rose

5:00pm – Cordovas

7:30pm – Caroline Jones