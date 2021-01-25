Paste Studio on the Road: New York 1/26 - Stephen Kellogg, Steve Earle, Matt Sucich, Sammy Rae

Paste Studio is on the road this week, streaming from the Cutting Room in Manhattan. We’ve invited some of New York’s finest musical artists to perform for our audience, live here at PasteMagazine.com, as well as on our YouTube channel and Facebook page. We’ll be taking every precaution to create a safe environment for our artists and staff. Expect the same exceptional quality you’d find from our historic sessions, and look for Paste Studio on the Road to visit a city near you later this year.

Singer/songwriter Stephen Kellogg released seven albums with the Sixers and another 10 both before his time with the band. He’s also done charity work focused on children’s hospitals. He’ll kick the day’s music off at 12pm.

At 2:30pm we welcome the legendary Steve Earle, singer/songwriter/actor/author/activist. The three-time Grammy-winner has 20 albums under his belt, including a brand-new album J.T. dedicated to his late son Justin Townes Earle.

Roots-rock artist Matt Sucich plays at 5pm. The Queens, N.Y., native has been growing his audience at festivals like Bonnaroo and Newport Folk since 2012, and through albums like 2019’s Thousand Dollar Dinners.

Sammy Rae & The Friends close out Day 2 at 7:30pm. The eight-piece band led by Samantha Bowers just released their second Let’s Throw a Party EP, quickly racking up more than 10 million streams of their songs. Tune in to see why!

Here’s the lineup (all times EST) with more acts to be announced:

2:30pm – Elizabeth and the Catapult

5:00pm – Waylon Payne

7:30pm – Bette Smith

12:00pm – Stephen Kellogg

2:30pm – Steve Earle

5:00pm – Matt Sucich

7:30pm – Sammy Rae & The Friends

12:00pm – Yasser Tejeda

5:00pm – Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum

7:30pm – Sofia Rei

2:30pm – Tatiana DeMaria

7:30pm – Sunny Jain

12:00pm – Emily King

2:30pm – Jonathan Coulton

5:00pm – Brandon “Taz” Niederauer

7:30pm – Kevin Daniel

12:00pm – Sirintip

2:30pm – House of Waters

5:00pm – Louis Cato

7:30pm – Becca Stevens

12:00pm – Andy Suzuki & The Method

2:30pm – Tony Trischka

5:00pm – Moon Hooch

7:30pm – Shilpa Ray