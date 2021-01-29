Paste Studio on the Road: New York 1/31 - Andy Suzuki, Tony Trischka, Moon Hooch, Shilpa Ray

By Josh Jackson  |  January 31, 2021  |  9:00am
Paste Studio is on the road this week, streaming from the Cutting Room in Manhattan. We’ve invited some of New York’s finest musical artists to perform for our audience, live here at PasteMagazine.com, as well as on our YouTube channel and Facebook page. We’ll be taking every precaution to create a safe environment for our artists and staff. Expect the same exceptional quality you’d find from our historic sessions, and look for Paste Studio on the Road to visit a city near you later this year.

12pm – Andy Suzuki & The Method

Formed in 2006, Andy Suzuki & the Method is a duo between songwriters Suzuki and Babatunde Olatunji. They’ve released two EPS and three albums, including 2019’s Alibi.

2:30pm – Tony Trischka

“The Father of Modern Bluegrass, banjo virtuoso Trischka has worked with everyone from Steve Martin to Paul McCartney and taught banjo to countless students including Béla Fleck.

5pm – Moon Hooch

Sax-heavy jazz fusion band Moon Hooch has gone from busking in front of the Met to releasing four acclaimed albums, including last year’s Life on Other Planets.

7:30pm – Shilpa Ray

Blues-punk singer/songwriter Shilpa Ray got her start with bands Beat The Devil and Her Happy Hookers before going solo in 2013, as well as touring with Nick Cave as backup singer and supporting act.

Here’s the full lineup (all times EST):

Jan. 25

2:30pm – Elizabeth and the Catapult
5:00pm – Waylon Payne
7:30pm – Bette Smith

Jan. 26

12:00pm – Stephen Kellogg
2:30pm – Steve Earle
5:00pm – Matt Sucich
7:30pm – Sammy Rae & The Friends

Jan. 27

12:00pm – Yasser Tejeda
2:30pm – GIRL SKIN
5:00pm – Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum
7:30pm – Sofia Rei

Jan. 28

12:00pm – Wheatus
2:30pm – Tatiana DeMaria
5:00pm – Saleka
7:30pm – Sunny Jain

Jan. 29

12:00pm – Emily King
2:30pm – Jonathan Coulton
5:00pm – Brandon “Taz” Niederauer
7:30pm – Kevin Daniel

Jan. 30

12:00pm – Sirintip
2:30pm – House of Waters
5:00pm – Louis Cato
7:30pm – Becca Stevens

Jan. 31

12:00pm – Andy Suzuki & The Method
2:30pm – Tony Trischka
5:00pm – Moon Hooch
7:30pm – Shilpa Ray

