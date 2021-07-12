Phoebe Bridgers Announces Fall North American Tour

The many fans of Phoebe Bridgers’ acclaimed 2020 album Punisher can rejoice, as the singer/songwriter has announced a 2021 fall tour. This tour marks the first ticketed live performances for Bridgers since her album was released in the first summer of the pandemic, though she’s enjoyed quite a few other live antics since then.

The tour kicks off Sept. 3 in St. Louis, Missouri, and travels across the continental United States before settling down Oct. 23 in Washington, D.C. A dollar from every ticket sold will go towards RAINN, the largest anti-sexual violence organization in the country. Tickets for the tour go live on July 16 at 12 p.m. local time.

Brush up in the meantime and revisit our list of the top 20 Phoebe Bridgers songs, and revisit her 2017 performance of “Georgia” at the Paste Studio in New York City below. Keep scrolling for the complete list of tour dates and purchase tickets here.

Phoebe Bridgers Tour Dates:

September

03 – St Louis, MO @ The Pageant

04 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Festival

05 – Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheater

07 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre *

08 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre *

10 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

11 – St Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre *

12 – St Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre *

14 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee *

15 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre *

17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Outdoors *

18 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live *

19 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore *

20 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz *

23 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Festival

25 – New York, NY @ Governor’s Ball Festival

26 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion *

October

02 – Austin, TX @ ACL Festival

03 – New Orleans, LA @ The Orpheum Theater

04 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company

09 – Austin, TX @ ACL Festival

16 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre

21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

24 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

26 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

(* = MUNA supporting)