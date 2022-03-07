Phoebe Bridgers Announces Dates for Her 2022 Reunion Tour

Everyone and their dog knows who singer/songwriter Phoebe Bridgers is at this point, especially following the release of her acclaimed sophomore album Punisher in 2020. Now, you’ll have plenty of chances to see her live this spring and summer as she prepares to undertake extensive North American and E.U./U.K. tours, with the former kicking off in Phoenix on April 13 and wrapping up with a set at This Ain’t No Picnic Festival in Los Angeles on Aug. 28.
Bridgers, who recently received Billboard’s 2022 Women in Music Trailblazer Award and announced the launch of her own radio show, Saddest Factory Radio, on Sirius XMU, plans on donating $1 from each Reunion Tour ticket to The Mariposa Fund. The Albuquerque, New Mexico-based organization helps pay for undocumented people trying to obtain reproductive health services, including abortion.
Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan Registration is open today (March 7) and closes Tuesday, March 8 at 12 p.m. ET. Official presale begins Thursday, March 10, at 12 p.m. local time. Fans can register for the presale here.
You can revisit Bridgers’ performance of “Motion Sickness” from her visit to Paste Studios NYC in 2017 below, and keep scrolling for a full list of 2022 tour dates.
Phoebe Bridgers Tour Dates:
April
13 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
15 – Indio, CA @ Coachella
22 – Indio, CA @ Coachella
May
13 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Amp at Craig Ranch
14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party
17 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
19 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
20 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park
21 – Houston, TX @ The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall
22 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Fest
24 – Tampa, FL @ The Cuban Club
25 – St Augustine, FL @ St Augustine Amphitheatre
27 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
28 – Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival
31 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
June
01 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room Outdoors
03 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Pavilion
04 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island –
07 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach
08 – Montreal, QC @ MTelus
09 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point
11 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
12 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
13 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage
15 – Brooklyn, NY @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival at Prospect Park Bandshell
20 – Dublin, Ireland @ Fairview Park
22 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland
24-25 – Somerset, UK @ Glastonbury
26 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy
30 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
July
02 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter Festival
03 – Ewijk, NL @ Down The Rabbit Hole Festival
05 – Milan, IT @ Carroponte
07 – Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao BBK Festival
08 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
09 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival
14 – Ostrava, CZ @ Colours of Ostrava
17 – Paris, FR @ Lollapalooza Paris
22 – Suffolk, UK @ Latitude Festival
23 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo
26 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
August
07 – Saint Charles, IA @ Hinterland
18 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Pavilion
20 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre
23 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park
25 – Troudale, OR @ Edgefield Amphitheater
27 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre
28 – Los Angeles, CA @ This Ain’t No Picnic