Phoebe Bridgers Announces Dates for Her 2022 Reunion Tour

Everyone and their dog knows who singer/songwriter Phoebe Bridgers is at this point, especially following the release of her acclaimed sophomore album Punisher in 2020. Now, you’ll have plenty of chances to see her live this spring and summer as she prepares to undertake extensive North American and E.U./U.K. tours, with the former kicking off in Phoenix on April 13 and wrapping up with a set at This Ain’t No Picnic Festival in Los Angeles on Aug. 28.

Bridgers, who recently received Billboard’s 2022 Women in Music Trailblazer Award and announced the launch of her own radio show, Saddest Factory Radio, on Sirius XMU, plans on donating $1 from each Reunion Tour ticket to The Mariposa Fund. The Albuquerque, New Mexico-based organization helps pay for undocumented people trying to obtain reproductive health services, including abortion.

Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan Registration is open today (March 7) and closes Tuesday, March 8 at 12 p.m. ET. Official presale begins Thursday, March 10, at 12 p.m. local time. Fans can register for the presale here.

You can revisit Bridgers’ performance of “Motion Sickness” from her visit to Paste Studios NYC in 2017 below, and keep scrolling for a full list of 2022 tour dates.

Phoebe Bridgers Tour Dates:

April

13 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

15 – Indio, CA @ Coachella

22 – Indio, CA @ Coachella

May

13 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Amp at Craig Ranch

14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party

17 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

19 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

20 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

21 – Houston, TX @ The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall

22 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Fest

24 – Tampa, FL @ The Cuban Club

25 – St Augustine, FL @ St Augustine Amphitheatre

27 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

28 – Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival

31 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

June

01 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room Outdoors

03 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Pavilion

04 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island –

07 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach

08 – Montreal, QC @ MTelus

09 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point

11 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

12 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

13 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage

15 – Brooklyn, NY @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival at Prospect Park Bandshell

20 – Dublin, Ireland @ Fairview Park

22 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland

24-25 – Somerset, UK @ Glastonbury

26 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy

30 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

July

02 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter Festival

03 – Ewijk, NL @ Down The Rabbit Hole Festival

05 – Milan, IT @ Carroponte

07 – Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao BBK Festival

08 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

09 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival

14 – Ostrava, CZ @ Colours of Ostrava

17 – Paris, FR @ Lollapalooza Paris

22 – Suffolk, UK @ Latitude Festival

23 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

26 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

August

07 – Saint Charles, IA @ Hinterland

18 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Pavilion

20 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre

23 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park

25 – Troudale, OR @ Edgefield Amphitheater

27 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

28 – Los Angeles, CA @ This Ain’t No Picnic