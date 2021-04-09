Phoebe Bridgers' Smashed SNL Guitar Is Up for Auction to Benefit GLAAD

She smashed her guitar and called David Crosby a “little bitch.” Now, Phoebe Bridgers’ broken guitar from her famed Saturday Night Live performance is back from the dead for a good cause: It’s being auctioned off by the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) Media Awards.

Bridgers’ move, though not novel in the world of rock ‘n’ roll, set social media aflame for the first few days following her SNL performance, as she caught heat both for ruining a perfectly good instrument and for not ruining it enough, as it seemed to take her a few tries to get the guitar to break. The indie singer brought back her delightful moment of beef with Crosby after the legendary musician took the time to call her performance “pathetic” via tweet.

Bridgers tagged Crosby’s account in a tweet about the auction:

Profits from the auction will benefit GLAAD, an organization that has worked tirelessly for over 30 years to improve LGBT presentation in popular media. You can place your bid on the guitar, which has already climbed to $8,000 in value, here. Revisit Bridgers’ 2017 Paste Studio session below.