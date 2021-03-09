Phoebe Bridgers and Jackson Browne Sing "Kyoto" for Spotify

Guitar-smashing indie darling Phoebe Bridgers has teamed up with Jackson Browne for a new version of her hit single “Kyoto.” The single is accompanied by Bridgers’ cover of John Prine’s “Summers End” with backing vocals from Maria Taylor.

The songs are a part of the Spotify Singles series, Spotify’s latest endeavor in lieu of a pre-Grammy party honoring the Best New Artist nominees before the March 14 show. A new Spotify Single will be released every day before the award show, with a Best New Artist nominee reimagining their biggest songs with collaborations from other artists.

This isn’t the first time Bridgers has released material with the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer: Browne previously offered backing vocals on Bridgers’ cover of McCarthy Trenching’s “Christmas Song.” Browne and Bridgers also previously performed “Kyoto” together for the Tibet House Benefit Concert last month, but their orchestral revision of the song wasn’t available on streaming services until today.

Listen to Bridgers’ new Spotify Singles here. You can revisit Bridgers at the Paste Studio in 2017 below.