Phoebe Bridgers and Maggie Rogers Finally Release Their "Iris" Cover

The wait is finally over. Phoebe Bridgers and surprise guest Maggie Rogers dropped their long-awaited cover of the Goo Goo Dolls’ “Iris” Friday.

Bridgers had pledged the cover if Donald Trump lost the election, and thankfully, it got willed into existence. After hearing about possible “Iris” cover plans, Rogers offered to jump on the song’s harmonies, leading to one of the strongest duets out this year. Goo Goo Dolls, as the original creators of the song, also fully encouraged a new musical spin.

Can’t wait to hear it !! https://t.co/NsKMoGBnoE — Goo Goo Dolls (@googoodolls) November 3, 2020

The two singer/songwriters slowed down the song’s original pacing, allowing their vocal talents to really shine between individual verses and blended parts. Backed by a simple, light guitar, Bridgers and Rogers truly add an extra emotional layer to “Iris,” and it’s a brilliant listening experience.

Their cover is only available for one day exclusively on Bandcamp, with all song proceeds going towards Stacey Abrams’ Fair Fight program for voter rights.

Listen to Phoebe Bridgers and Maggie Rogers’ cover of “Iris” via Bandcamp here. You can revisit Bridgers’ Paste Studio session below.