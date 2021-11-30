Hear Phoebe Bridgers Cover Tom Waits' “Day After Tomorrow”

For the fifth year running, Phoebe Bridgers has shared a charity cover for the holidays, releasing her rendition of Tom Waits’ 2004 Real Gone track “Day After Tomorrow.”

All proceeds from the track’s sales will benefit The International Institute of Los Angeles – The Local Integration & Family Empowerment Division, which “provides refugees, immigrants, and survivors of human trafficking with the skills, abilities, and resources they need to become self-sufficient and start their new lives in Southern California,” per a press release.

Bridgers produced the cover alongside Tony Berg and Ethan Gruska, and performed it alongside Harrison Whitford, Marshall Vore, Rob Moose and Will Maclellan. The track also features a star-studded choir, including Marcus Mumford, Kaitlyn Dever, Mady Dever, Blake Mills, Emily Kohavi, Z Berg and Annie Stela, as well as Whitford and Gruska.

Bridgers began her yearly holiday charity cover tradition in 2017 with “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas,” later taking on McCarthy Trenching’s “Christmas Song” with Jackson Browne, Simon & Garfunkel’s “‘7 O’Clock News / Silent Night” with Fiona Apple and The National‘s Matt Berninger, and Merle Haggard’s “If We Make It Through December.”

This isn’t the first time Bridgers has covered Waits, either: In 2019, she released a haunting rendition of “Georgia Lee” as part of Dualtone’s Waits tribute album Come On Up To The House: Women Sing Waits. And just last month, she shared a cover of Bo Burnham’s Inside track “That Funny Feeling.”

Listen to Bridgers’ “Day After Tomorrow” cover below, and find her 2017 Paste Studio session and a 1977 Waits performance from the Paste archives further down.