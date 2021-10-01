Phoebe Bridgers Shares "That Funny Feeling" Cover

Rejoice! Indie superstar Phoebe Bridgers has graced us with another cover. After performing Bo Burnham’s “That Funny Feeling” on her current North American tour, Bridgers has released her version of the track, exclusively available via Bandcamp.

All proceeds from the sale of the cover will be split between 10 Texas abortion funds. In explaining the release, Bridgers solely stated, “This one’s for Greg Abbott.”

Bridgers has released numerous covers recently, including Metallica’s “Nothing Else Matters.” The cover was part of the band’s The Metallica Blacklist, an album celebrating the 30th anniversary of The Black Album featuring reinterpretations of its iconic tracks from over 50 artists.

“That Funny Feeling” is from Burnham’s Netflix special Inside released in June. The Paste-adorned musical comedy also won three Emmy awards including Outstanding Music Direction.

You can stream Bridgers’ cover of “That Funny Feeling” here. Keep scrolling for a Bridgers’ upcoming tour dates.

Phoebe Bridgers Tour Dates

04 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company09 – Austin, TX @ ACL Festival16 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre24 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival