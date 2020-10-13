Watch Phoebe Bridgers, Hayley Williams & More Perform at Ruth Bader Ginsburg Tribute

Phoebe Bridgers, Hayley Williams, Margo Price and many more joined forces with politicians to honor Ruth Bader Ginsburg during a special virtual event last night.

“Honor Her Wish” paid tribute to the late Supreme Court Justice and coincided with the start of confirmation hearings to replace her. The event, which featured speakers like Hillary Clinton and Elizabeth Warren, sought to highlight Ginsburg’s wish for her replacement to be filled after the upcoming election.

Bridgers and Williams both delivered performances of songs from their latest albums — “Graceland Too” from Bridgers’ Punisher and “Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris” from Williams’ solo release Petals For Armor.

“I want to send my heart out to and my deepest respect and gratitude to anyone who fights for the dignity and honor of victims of sexual and domestic violence,” Williams added at the start of her performance.

Other musicians also joined in to contribute to the event including Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato and Kathleen Hanna.

Watch clips from Phoebe Bridgers’ and Hayley Williams’ virtual performances from “Honor Her Wish” below. Further down, revisit Bridgers’ 2017 Paste Studio session.