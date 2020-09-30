Watch Phoebe Bridgers Perform "I Know The End" on Late Night With Seth Meyers

Phoebe Bridgers dropped by Late Night With Seth Meyers last night to perform “I Know The End” from her latest sophomore album Punisher.

Directed by Jason Lester, Bridgers performs the album’s closing track in an empty old-fashioned theater, with her band appearing at the end on a screen projector.

“Her new album Punisher is one of my favorites of the year,” Meyers said, introducing Bridgers. “Musicians who’ve been booked on this show and other shows, they’ve done such an incredible job of filming their musical performances in cool and inventive ways. This is such a wonderful example of that.”

Watch Phoebe Bridgers’ performance of “I Know The End” on Late Night below. Keep scrolling to watch Bridgers’ 2017 Paste Studio session.