Phoenix Announce New Album Alpha Zulu, Duet with Ezra Koenig on "Tonight"

French four-piece Phoenix have made it official and announced their first new album in five years, Alpha Zulu, coming Nov. 4 on Loyaute/Glassnote Records. The band self-produced their follow-up to 2017’s Ti Amo, recording at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs, at the Palais du Louvre in Paris—that’s them on the museum roof in the photo above. Their latest single “Tonight” is out now, a duet with Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig that marks the first time Phoenix have featured a guest vocalist.

“Tonight” is a danceable pop-rock track built on a drum machine(-esque) beat and nimble bassline, with bright synth and guitar accents flickering around the edges. Thomas Mars and Koenig trade lyrics unpredictably, beckoning, “Could you, could you come tonight?” and taking responsibility for nearly ruining a good thing: “I’ve played all the games / And lost almost everything.” In typical Phoenix fashion, the track turns hard-earned wisdom and bittersweet emotion into ebullient music that sinks its melodic hooks into you with ease.

“Tonight” is our third preview of Alpha Zulu, following the title track, which they released in June, and “Identical,” the band’s contribution to Sofia Coppola’s 2020 film On the Rocks. The single is accompanied by a music video shot in Tokyo and Paris—including in the band’s Musée des Arts Décoratifs studio.

Watch the “Tonight” video (dir. Oscar Boyson) below, and find the details of Alpha Zulu and Phoenix’s tour dates further down.

Alpha Zulu Tracklist:

01. Alpha Zulu

02. Tonight feat. Ezra Koenig

03. The Only One

04. After Midnight

05. Winter Solstice

06. Season 2

07. Artefact

08. All Eyes On Me

09. My Elixir

10. Identical

Alpha Zulu Art:

Phoenix Tour Dates:

September

07 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre *

09 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall *

11 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall *

13 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner *

15 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia *

16 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem *

19 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium *

20 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room *

22 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant *

23 – Bentonville, AR @ FOR_MAT Festival

October

06 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater *

07 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre *

10 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom *

12 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre *

13 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

14 – Austin, TX @ ACL

18 – Mexico City @ Pepsi Center

19 – Monterrey, MX @ Show Center

November

16 – London, UK @ Brixton Academy

18 – Milan, IT @ Alcatraz Club

20 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

22 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

23 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

25 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

26 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso (sold out)

28 – Paris, FR @ Olympia (sold out)

29 – Paris, FR @ Olympia (sold out)